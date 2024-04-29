'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on...
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Students

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Finally, someone is seeking relief on behalf of the Jewish students and faculty at Columbia.

5. On April 18, 2024, a group of these extreme demonstrators at Columbia began
occupying a centrally located section of campus they call the “Liberated Zone” where they
erected a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” with more than 60 tents and have actively blocked
Jewish and other students––by force, harassment, and threats of violence––who do not share
their views from traversing the campus and attending classes. Despite Columbia’s repeated
requests for the encampment to be removed, they have thus far refused and instead have called
for the encampment to grow.
6. Since its formation, the encampment has been the center of round-the-clock
harassment of Jewish students, who have been punched, shoved, spat upon, blocked from
attending classes and moving freely about campus, and targeted by pro-terrorist hate speech––
both verbal and in written form on massive banners and signs––with statements such as: “Death
to the Jews”; “Long live Hamas”; “Globalize the Intifada2”; “there is only one solution, Intifada
revolution” (invoking Hitler’s “final solution” of killing all Jews); “Hamas we love you.

This is a portion of the class action suit filed today. The entire complaint can be read at the link in in the tweet.

Hopefully, this will serve as a model for other universities and colleges to follow.

Families certainly can't expect their students to be safe and protected when mobs like this are allowed to form.

This move took entirely too long.

She has completely lost control and the only solution is her resignation. There is no other resolution at this juncture.


Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS COLUMBIA

