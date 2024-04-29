Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Students

Finally, someone is seeking relief on behalf of the Jewish students and faculty at Columbia.

Massive class action lawsuit just filed against @Columbia 🚨



The plaintiffs are seeking relief for the Jewish students at Columbia who have been harmed and displaced by the rampant antisemitism on campus.https://t.co/f8jdPQhL43 pic.twitter.com/9o0ZE3W1j0 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 29, 2024

5. On April 18, 2024, a group of these extreme demonstrators at Columbia began

occupying a centrally located section of campus they call the “Liberated Zone” where they

erected a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” with more than 60 tents and have actively blocked

Jewish and other students––by force, harassment, and threats of violence––who do not share

their views from traversing the campus and attending classes. Despite Columbia’s repeated

requests for the encampment to be removed, they have thus far refused and instead have called

for the encampment to grow.

6. Since its formation, the encampment has been the center of round-the-clock

harassment of Jewish students, who have been punched, shoved, spat upon, blocked from

attending classes and moving freely about campus, and targeted by pro-terrorist hate speech––

both verbal and in written form on massive banners and signs––with statements such as: “Death

to the Jews”; “Long live Hamas”; “Globalize the Intifada2”; “there is only one solution, Intifada

revolution” (invoking Hitler’s “final solution” of killing all Jews); “Hamas we love you.

This is a portion of the class action suit filed today. The entire complaint can be read at the link in in the tweet.

Good. Columbia has already basically conceded they are guilty. Only question now is the damages.



Trying to appease and tolerate pro-terrorist antisemitic mobs on campuses needs to come with a high cost. The system needs to make an example out of Columbia. https://t.co/sPOdGpyac7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 29, 2024

Every university that failed to protect its Jewish students needs to be sued. https://t.co/P7ijtTOYQl — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 29, 2024

Hopefully, this will serve as a model for other universities and colleges to follow.

I am so ready for this. https://t.co/YT1QoMTYzJ — Kaya (@sisterinferior) April 29, 2024

Excellent.

You reap what you sow @Columbia



You'd think a place of learning would be more intelligent and decent.



HUGE FAIL.



Who would want to send their kids there now?#Columbia #Columbia_University https://t.co/8mxqXYpJcn — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) April 29, 2024

Families certainly can't expect their students to be safe and protected when mobs like this are allowed to form.

“Never forget the 7th of October. That will happen not one more time, not

five more times, not 10, 100, 1,000, 10,000. The 7th of October is going to be

every day for you.”



- Masked protester threatening Jewish students

at Columbia University.⬇️ https://t.co/EXLf3d1RnN — 🇺🇲Lily_West✡️🎗️⚖️🍌 (@Ihave2Standards) April 29, 2024

About time Columbia gets sued. https://t.co/k087iPknAM — The Doomer Boomer (@liberal_elder) April 29, 2024

This move took entirely too long.

Columbia — events seem to be beyond the competence of its current president https://t.co/MKiAkbtEJd — Adam Kissel (@kissel_adam) April 29, 2024

She has completely lost control and the only solution is her resignation. There is no other resolution at this juncture.



