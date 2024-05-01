KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues to Age Horribly

The Biden White House and campaign are working hard these days to avoid angering the pro-Hamas wing of the Dem Party with the election just over six months away, and as a result we can expect to keep seeing this kind of question dodging from Karine Jean-Pierre and others when it comes to what's been happening on many university campuses:
Don’t worry, y’all.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2024
KJP says that Joe Biden has been “monitoring the situation” regarding anti-Israel violence and encampments on college campuses. pic.twitter.com/l8dB4pqrJl
As usual, KJP's philosophy is "just try to lie your way out of a question you don't want to answer":
DOOCY: How does [Biden] explain Biden's silence this week?— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2024
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president has not been silent!"
(Biden literally has been silent — and hasn't said a word about the pro-Hamas mobs terrorizing college campuses) pic.twitter.com/EogquN1FRB
Now imagine the reaction from the White House if the "protesters" we've been seeing were on the Right.
Had no problem speaking out against Charlottesville, which they remind us of everyday.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024
Now he's president and can't speak out to Jews being blocked on college campuses and held against their will. because of a few thousand votes in Michigan. He's always been a soulless… https://t.co/WGrtxQOdSx
Seems to be going well… https://t.co/4PyKMX87jh— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 1, 2024
And we get the usual, "meh, the president's monitoring the situation" from the White House.
Why is he MIA since Saturday evening?— JWF (@JammieWF) May 1, 2024
The White House staff is keeping Biden nice and surrounded these days so he can be fairly hard to spot.
With all that's happening in the country right now, @JoeBiden's tweet from 2020 has been making the rounds again:
Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020
Care to provide any updates on this rule, President Biden?
Thinking of this true classic again tonight https://t.co/nslcB9okhe— Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) May 1, 2024
It's a doozy!
Remember: every example of violence Joe Biden decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency.— LOGAN DUBIL 🇺🇸 (@thelogandubil) April 30, 2024
cc: every college campus that has a Palestinian-liberation zone https://t.co/srNeAzQzzF
Maybe at the next briefing Peter Doocy should read that 2020 Biden tweet to KJP and get her reaction.
