KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues to Age Horribly

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on May 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The Biden White House and campaign are working hard these days to avoid angering the pro-Hamas wing of the Dem Party with the election just over six months away, and as a result we can expect to keep seeing this kind of question dodging from Karine Jean-Pierre and others when it comes to what's been happening on many university campuses: 

As usual, KJP's philosophy is "just try to lie your way out of a question you don't want to answer":

Now imagine the reaction from the White House if the "protesters" we've been seeing were on the Right.

And we get the usual, "meh, the president's monitoring the situation" from the White House.

The White House staff is keeping Biden nice and surrounded these days so he can be fairly hard to spot.

With all that's happening in the country right now, @JoeBiden's tweet from 2020 has been making the rounds again:

Care to provide any updates on this rule, President Biden?

It's a doozy!

Maybe at the next briefing Peter Doocy should read that 2020 Biden tweet to KJP and get her reaction.

