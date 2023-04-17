Now car crashes are racist. We KNEW it. That one time when a white guy swiped the front of this editor’s car (who also happens to be white) it was OBVIOUS how freakin’ racist car crashes are. Totally.

Pete Buttigieg is what you get when a president picks members of his cabinet based on their identity and not their experience or qualifications. This dude couldn’t even fix the potholes in his own city.

Watch:

Car accidents are racist according to Biden’s transportation secretary.

pic.twitter.com/8tlgSrTn7y — @amuse (@amuse) April 16, 2023

Comparable to gun deaths.

And minorities are more likely to die in a car crash.

Discrimination.

We get that he’s talking to Al Sharpton but c’mon, man. Really?

So, are the equitable lanes going to be like carpool lanes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I8jANidlSU — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) April 16, 2023

Let’s not give them any ideas.

So we have to solve racism to reduce car accidents? Out of the box McKinsey consulting. — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) April 17, 2023

Wow. @SecretaryPete is claiming POC aren’t as good as drivers as non POC drivers are. Bigotry of low expectations. @TheRevAl just sat there like a lump on a log. — Regal Eagle (@RegalEagle11) April 16, 2023

Whoa, that could be what he was saying here.

Heh.

Wow.

Yep, that's why you see so many BLM protesters beating up cars. — Bill Dunaway (@BillDunaway3) April 16, 2023

But ultimately …

And fin.

***

Related:

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson out-awfuls even Lori Lightfoot in WOKE take on Chicago looting (watch)

Brit Hume has just ONE word for Anheuser-Busch CEO’s statement on Dylan Mulvaney and LOL

‘S**thole’ and home to next DNC Convention Chicago ironically shows what Dem leadership looks like (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!