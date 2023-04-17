Gosh, Twitter just wasn’t the same without the Krassenstein brothers around. Oh, we’re not saying that like it was a bad thing … no no.

Ok, so if we’re being totally fair, it’s a good thing for Twitchy because these two guys give us lots and lots of content simply by being themselves.

Case in point:

To all of the MAGA Republicans who are against transgender women using the women's room and transgender men using the men's room, I simply have one question for you. Do you really believe that it would be more appropriate if the person depicted on the left used the men's room… pic.twitter.com/TZzwG2EdmU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 14, 2023

Nice try, Ed.

Seth Dillon was good enough to really take him apart though – he even wrote out his argument point by brutal point:

This is not a difficult challenge. Here are my replies: 1. It's a man's maleness that makes it inappropriate for him to enter a women's restroom or lockerroom, not his appearance. A man who looks like a woman is still a man. 2. If the standard is appearance, most men who… https://t.co/SCvWh5CaOl — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 16, 2023

And. Boom.

Cherry picking aesthetically pleasing trans people to gin up your argument?

Sweet. — Jarrett Kreger (@JarrettKreger) April 14, 2023

Yeah, most trans women don’t look like this.

See TikTok.

They aren’t being who they are. They’re literally changing their identity. — Earl Treloar (@EarlTreloar) April 14, 2023

This. ^

Yes. Female spaces are female spaces. They’re not “female spaces + men with boob jobs spaces.” Also, I’m a Trump hating liberal 🙋‍♀️ — Sall Grover (@salltweets) April 15, 2023

Oopsie.

But nice try, Ed.

Trans women are trans women … not women. Sorry, not sorry.

***

***

