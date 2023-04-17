Gosh, Twitter just wasn’t the same without the Krassenstein brothers around. Oh, we’re not saying that like it was a bad thing … no no.

Ok, so if we’re being totally fair, it’s a good thing for Twitchy because these two guys give us lots and lots of content simply by being themselves.

Case in point:

Nice try, Ed.

Seth Dillon was good enough to really take him apart though – he even wrote out his argument point by brutal point:

And. Boom.

Yeah, most trans women don’t look like this.

See TikTok.

This. ^

Oopsie.

But nice try, Ed.

Trans women are trans women … not women. Sorry, not sorry.

***

