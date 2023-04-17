Welcome to Twitter, 2023, when weirdo pro-aborts brag about putting together ‘true emergency kits’ for their 12-year-old daughters that include condoms, Plan-B, and pregnancy tests. Oh, and the kit isn’t just for HIS daughter, but her friends as well.

So. Many. Red. Flags.

And he put it on Twitter.

Amber & I have compiled a true emergency kit for Briana & her friends. Plan-B, condoms, pregnancy tests. Just found out that I can add Narcan for free to that kit. I hope we never need to use it. But it will be there. You can see if you are eligible⬇️ https://t.co/5EvEB4YdMO — Brent Hennrich 💯PRO CHOICE! (@bhennrich) April 14, 2023

FYI, Brent is a former congressional candidate in the state of Washington. Bro, when you’re too nutty for even Washington? Yikes.

You sure you don't covid tests in there? You can never be too careful — Pajama Momma (Wildflower Seed in the Sand & Wind) (@PjMomma) April 15, 2023

We can’t tell if she’s joking or serious but eh.

We have plenty of Covid tests. Thanks for checking. — Brent Hennrich 💯PRO CHOICE! (@bhennrich) April 16, 2023

Because of course.

Probably some masks in there too.

I hear she's 12. Tell me I heard wrong. — Mom's The Word (@TalkDontInsult) April 16, 2023

Please?

nope — Brent Hennrich 💯PRO CHOICE! (@bhennrich) April 16, 2023

YIIIIIIIIKES.

I hope her friends' parents monitor social media…. — TrackingFires (@TrackingFires) April 16, 2023

Your daughter’s friends’ parents should not allow them over to your house ever again. That’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever heard of. — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) April 15, 2023

Seriously creepy.

Oh yes, a lot easier than just being a parent to prevent all of the above. — Christopher Terry 🇺🇲 (@CBTerry09) April 15, 2023

Imagine you know, being a dad so that stuff wasn’t even a thought for an emergency kit.

Yeah, this is just yucky.

Also, the pinned tweet on this guy’s timeline is of him holding a baby he and his wife lost and he used that loss to trash Republicans. We won’t share the tweet because it’s absolutely heartbreaking that someone could lose a child and use a picture of that lost child to play politics.

Warped, broken, and creepy.

Progressives in 2023.

***

