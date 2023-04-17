Welcome to Twitter, 2023, when weirdo pro-aborts brag about putting together ‘true emergency kits’ for their 12-year-old daughters that include condoms, Plan-B, and pregnancy tests. Oh, and the kit isn’t just for HIS daughter, but her friends as well.

So. Many. Red. Flags.

And he put it on Twitter.

FYI, Brent is a former congressional candidate in the state of Washington. Bro, when you’re too nutty for even Washington? Yikes.

We can’t tell if she’s joking or serious but eh.

Trending

Because of course.

Probably some masks in there too.

Please?

YIIIIIIIIKES.

Seriously creepy.

Imagine you know, being a dad so that stuff wasn’t even a thought for an emergency kit.

Yeah, this is just yucky.

Also, the pinned tweet on this guy’s timeline is of him holding a baby he and his wife lost and he used that loss to trash Republicans. We won’t share the tweet because it’s absolutely heartbreaking that someone could lose a child and use a picture of that lost child to play politics.

Warped, broken, and creepy.

Progressives in 2023.

***

***

