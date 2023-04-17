It has been almost three weeks since trans shooter Audrey Hale gunned down and murdered six innocent Christians, three of them very small children. At the time of the mass killing, police mentioned a manifesto along with a bunch of other guns …

And as of now, they have yet to release the manifesto. Huh.

Not to mention they’re still claiming Hale’s motive is ‘unclear,’ even with everything she left behind. Check this out from Byron York:

Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale left behind 'cellphones and laptops, as well as a suicide note, three folders and 19 journals.' Instead of hinting that the motive 'remains unclear,' why don't police just release the evidence? From @NBCNews https://t.co/2cgqcPepU7 pic.twitter.com/5dkdJHhvTD — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 17, 2023

Cellphones. Laptops. A suicide note. Three folders and NINETEEN JOURNALS.

How can they not know!?

From NBC News:

“At this point, I think the metro police department is backing off with making any judgments or assumptions on the manifesto and leaning on TBI and the FBI,” he said, adding that overall, the police have done a good job of investigating. “There are pieces to this whole story that we don’t know and I don’t know if it will ever give us closure or answers.”

Ain’t that convenient?

Policing experts said it’s essential that officials are mindful of what they tell the public, especially since an investigation is so fluid. “You should never speculate about a motive until you have all of the information despite the public wanting the answer right away,” said Tyrone Powers, a former FBI special agent and founder of The Powers Consulting Group, a public safety consulting firm based in Baltimore. “The manifesto may have some answers in it or it may lead to some other people, but until you go through all of that,” authorities shouldn’t comment on a motive, he said.

Because that motive won’t look good for the Left.

JUST FREAKIN’ BE HONEST WITH US.

The FBI hasn't finished writing her manifesto yet. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) April 17, 2023

*cough cough*

Everyone knows the motive, Byron. But it's inconvenient to the narrative of the Democrat/media complex, so they'll do everything they can to never release it to the public. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 17, 2023

In the Nashville area you can imagine that someone of her bent probably attended many/most Democrats sponsored protests, rallies, etc (ACAB, abortion, etc) since amongst left-leaning people, SJW/protesting is kind of a social event for weirdos. She has likely trained under and… — JW (@C130GuyBNA) April 17, 2023

Yup.

Probably connected. And you can bet your arse if this could be tied to the Right in any way, shape, or form they’d have dropped it the day after.

They still cannot figure out the motive of the angry trans shooter who killed those Christians at a Christian school? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 17, 2023

Crazy, right?

This withholding of information is starting to look strange. If the authorities suspect the shooter didn't act alone and don't want to compromise the investigation, I can understand that. — Louis Hensler III (@LWHensler3) April 17, 2023

Strainge indeed.

Because it’s not unclear. — Dick Bertram. (@Dastardlyb247) April 17, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Any day now.

