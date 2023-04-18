Elon Musk calling out the bias … LOVE IT.

Last night, Elon Musk sat down with Tucker Carlson for a much-anticipated interview and it did NOT disappoint. Our favorite part, of course, was Elon pushing back against the gross, blatant, and obvious bias in Big Tech against the Right.

This bit where he dropped a big ol’ truth bomb RIGHT on Mark Zuckerberg’s pointy little cyborg head is our very favorite.

Watch:

Elon: "My understanding is that Zuckerberg spent $400 million in the last election nominally in a get out the vote campaign but fundamentally in support of Democrats… Does that sound unbiased to you?" pic.twitter.com/uE2X6PQZef — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2023

That sounds like the total opposite of unbiased to us.

You know, biased?

Heh.

Puts things into perspective. — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) April 18, 2023

Watching this now. I was not surprised to hear that. No wonder many platforms have liberal bias. — Allison (@TheOGAllison) April 18, 2023

Loved the way he kinda rolled his eyes, laughed, and said "really?" when Carlson said he takes Zuckerberg at face value. My reaction as well, was glad to see it! — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) April 18, 2023

We may have made a similar face watching this.

Fair enough.

Then Elon himself answered … does that sound unbiased?

Umm … no — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

HA!

The tech industry as a whole is very democrat leaning pic.twitter.com/5Tm5F0uTje — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 18, 2023

Bingo.

Maybe now, finally, with a more level playing field (at least on Twitter) the Right might actually have a chance … and that’s why the Left is losing their minds over Elon. It was so much easier when they didn’t have to debate big meanies who disagree with them!

#GoElonGo

***

Related:

Political-stunt PRO Jerry Nadler whining about House Judiciary Committee’s ‘political stunt’ goes SO wrong

Even with THIS evidence, police still claim mass killer trans shooter Audrey Hale’s motive is ‘unclear’

BOOMITY: Elon Musk calls pronouns OUT for the virtue-signaling ‘bad-human’ shields they REALLY are

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!