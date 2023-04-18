Elon Musk calling out the bias … LOVE IT.

Last night, Elon Musk sat down with Tucker Carlson for a much-anticipated interview and it did NOT disappoint. Our favorite part, of course, was Elon pushing back against the gross, blatant, and obvious bias in Big Tech against the Right.

This bit where he dropped a big ol’ truth bomb RIGHT on Mark Zuckerberg’s pointy little cyborg head is our very favorite.

Watch:

That sounds like the total opposite of unbiased to us.

You know, biased?

Heh.

We may have made a similar face watching this.

Fair enough.

Then Elon himself answered … does that sound unbiased?

HA!

Bingo.

Maybe now, finally, with a more level playing field (at least on Twitter) the Right might actually have a chance … and that’s why the Left is losing their minds over Elon. It was so much easier when they didn’t have to debate big meanies who disagree with them!

