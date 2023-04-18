Ben Shapiro put together this pretty kick-butt thread in response to the media pushing rare white-on-black racial crime as the norm in America to support the Biden admin’s blatant lie of a narrative. Has Biden reached out to that poor white woman who was assaulted Saturday night in Chicago by a rather large group of young black men?

Gonna guess he has not.

And will not.

Ben put it far better than we can, and he even brought receipts.

It's time to play, once again, the vile media game in which a statistically rare white-on-black racial crime is treated as emblematic of the entire racial situation in the US. That's why Joe Biden is inviting the Yarl family to the White House. The narrative is a blatant lie. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2023

As with all Biden narratives, this one is also a complete lie.

In other words, Biden wouldn’t know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Ben continued:

The vast majority of racial crime in the United States is intra-racial. But when it does come to interracial homicide, for example, the chances that a white person killed was killed by a black person are far higher than that a black person killed was killed by a white person. pic.twitter.com/SFIuzq0LPw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2023

Get outta town.

Gosh, that’s shocking.

Oh, wait, no, because you know, we aren’t beholden to Lefty narratives and lies.

Keep going.

The media routinely refuse to report even the race of suspects when the suspect is black and the victim is white. Ignoring crime because the suspect is black, by the way, actually promotes crime against black people, since as stated, most crime is intra-racial. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2023

Good ol’ media, doing its part to keep the lies, narratives, and agendas alive for the Left.

This is from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. There were, in 2019, 562,550 violent interracial black/white incidents. 472,570 (84%) of them were black on white. pic.twitter.com/TGt1nsi99Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2023

84% were black on white.

But you know, white people are the real problem. Or something.

This white woman will not be receiving a call from the White House. https://t.co/sYWE8u0On6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2023

Look at all that white-on-black crime.

Oh, wait.

No.

***

