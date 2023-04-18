As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Katie Porter (who has apparently been known to throw boiling potatoes when she’s angry) went on with Bill Maher and proceeded to trash and smear bada*s advocate and activist for women’s rights, Riley Gaines. What was really fascinating about her appearance was how she was the only one on stage attacking Riley.

Weird.

Oh, we get it, Katie wants Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat so bad she can taste it (sort of like those boiled potatoes), but this was dumb, even for her.

Seems Riley Gaines caught wind of the interview and took the potato-dumper down a peg or two:

Hey @RepKatiePorter I'm not speaking up for myself…I'm done playing sports. I'm not fighting for me. I'm actually supposed to be in dental school this year. But I've changed my life plans because I see what's at stake if someone doesn't fight for the present and next generation https://t.co/4QrPvPbnCC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 15, 2023

Careful. This ‘lady’ has been known to dump pans of boiling water and potatoes on people’s heads.

Just sayin’.

Why is it always women fighting against sex-based protections? That will forever be beyond me — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 15, 2023

Get her, Riley.

Porter came to a battle of wits, unarmed. — Al Tournas 🇺🇸⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) April 16, 2023

We’re going to bet Porter goes lots of places with no wit.

Riley, thank you for standing up and fighting. It’s important and appreciated. — Roscoe Streyle (@RoscoeStreyle) April 15, 2023

Ironic that Katie says that while she herself agreed to go on Mahr's show for attention- for exposure to HERSELF, to fundraise for HERSELF — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) April 16, 2023

I am stunned the two males are fighting for women , but the actual female is not. — JANJONES (@JANJONES7) April 15, 2023

Sadly, we are not stunned. Women like Katie are why women are being erased.

I’m so glad they put her in her place lol. What a nightmare — Brattani (@Bratt_world) April 15, 2023

Please don’t anger Katie Porter, she dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on her ex-husband’s head!! https://t.co/TPwM7Fqc0t — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) April 16, 2023

See?!

We weren’t EVEN making that up.

HA HA HA HA

Crazy stuff.

***

Related:

Old, now-deleted TikTok video exposes who Dylan Mulvaney REALLY is and what he’s up to (screenshot)

Elon Musk TORCHES Mark Zuckerberg and his Leftist bias during Tucker Carlson interview and BOOM (watch)

Political-stunt PRO Jerry Nadler whining about House Judiciary Committee’s ‘political stunt’ goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!