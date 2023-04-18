We’d never heard of cartoonist Jay Leeson until he crossed our timelines trying desperately to pick a fight with Corey DeAngelis about school choice in Texas. Apparently, the little cartoonist who couldn’t thinks he can stop school choice from happening in rural Texas even though plenty of parents want it.

Like this sad little cartoon … he didn’t even get Betsy’s name right.

Who TF is Betsy Devon?

Notice there aren’t a lot of replies on this tweet that we can include because the big, tough cartoonist keeps shutting down replies. Sounds a lot like Randi Weingarten, eh?

He also tweeted something about not funding Islamic schools, which you know, sounds pretty Islamaphobic to us.

He of course deleted it BUT as you all know, tweets are forever.

Yikes. So was he assuming people wouldn’t want Islamic schools to receive funding based on his own Islamaphobic ideas? This was … bad. Since then, Jay has not only blocked this editor (yeah, you’re shocked, we know) but he’s also shut down replies on Twitter because his attorneys have advised him to do so.

No, really.

That’s what he claims.

Now, this editor is certainly not an attorney or an expert on this by any means, but you’d think any attorney would know the difference between libel (written word) and slander (spoken). Not entirely sure why his attorneys would be concerned about slander … on Twitter.

Ahem.

None of this has gone over well for Jay, like at all:

This is especially funny from Jay since he has shut down replies.

That’s hiding, bro.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And on and on and on.

You’d think they’d learn not to pick fights with Corey or his so-called army, but here we are. #SchoolChoiceNow

***

***

