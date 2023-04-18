We’d never heard of cartoonist Jay Leeson until he crossed our timelines trying desperately to pick a fight with Corey DeAngelis about school choice in Texas. Apparently, the little cartoonist who couldn’t thinks he can stop school choice from happening in rural Texas even though plenty of parents want it.

Like this sad little cartoon … he didn’t even get Betsy’s name right.

School Choice in Texas: @DeAngelisCorey, a shameless and known #BetsyDeVos, Wall Street, and K Street puppet looking to upheave what Texas Revolutionary heroes fought for— a free and equitable education for ALL Texas kids.

You won’t ruin rural TX on my watch, Corey. ✍🏻 #txlege pic.twitter.com/bsHwTvTGQJ — Jay Leeson 🏴‍☠️ (@jayleeson) April 16, 2023

Who TF is Betsy Devon?

Notice there aren’t a lot of replies on this tweet that we can include because the big, tough cartoonist keeps shutting down replies. Sounds a lot like Randi Weingarten, eh?

He also tweeted something about not funding Islamic schools, which you know, sounds pretty Islamaphobic to us.

He of course deleted it BUT as you all know, tweets are forever.

why did you just delete this tweet @jayleeson pic.twitter.com/1fmWnde1kr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 17, 2023

Yikes. So was he assuming people wouldn’t want Islamic schools to receive funding based on his own Islamaphobic ideas? This was … bad. Since then, Jay has not only blocked this editor (yeah, you’re shocked, we know) but he’s also shut down replies on Twitter because his attorneys have advised him to do so.

No, really.

That’s what he claims.

I have restricted replies to those I follow here for two reasons:

1) 22 anonymous impersonating accounts slander me. Attorneys advise me to do so.

2) I’m here for civil discourse. Don’t follow back w/o legit names on accounts. I follow back legit accounts. Like and I’ll follow. — Jay Leeson 🏴‍☠️ (@jayleeson) April 16, 2023

Now, this editor is certainly not an attorney or an expert on this by any means, but you’d think any attorney would know the difference between libel (written word) and slander (spoken). Not entirely sure why his attorneys would be concerned about slander … on Twitter.

Ahem.

None of this has gone over well for Jay, like at all:

For all his talk about wanting to debate @DeAngelisCorey, he sure seems awfully… pic.twitter.com/lzr2C0o8Ch — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) April 18, 2023

Still nothing yet regarding student outcomes 🤷‍♀️ Tool getting farther from the issue with each Tweet. https://t.co/GvikXLSs4W — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) April 18, 2023

This is especially funny from Jay since he has shut down replies.

That’s hiding, bro.

Howdy. Maybe you shouldn’t call other people mindless when you have to delete your bad tweets and turn off replies. https://t.co/HLG7NCjPit — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 18, 2023

is this a parody account https://t.co/jVg39dJS3Q pic.twitter.com/MKiMwCHU5U — Patrick Brenner, Unicorn Hunter (@pmbrenner91) April 18, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Why should he bother? You don’t even allow replies. So stunning and brave. https://t.co/Ihs8SXxPnN — Boomerwench🇺🇸 (@boomerwench) April 18, 2023

And on and on and on.

You’d think they’d learn not to pick fights with Corey or his so-called army, but here we are. #SchoolChoiceNow

***

Related:

Ben Shapiro takes Biden’s vile, BLATANT lie about white-on-black crime APART in receipt-filled thread

Katie Porter learns the HARD way Riley Gaines ain’t PLAYIN’ when it comes to protecting women’s rights

Old, now-deleted TikTok video exposes who Dylan Mulvaney REALLY is and what he’s up to (screenshot)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!