Elon Musk ain’t playin’, and we LOVE IT. For far too long, simply getting someone’s ‘gender’ wrong on Twitter could end your account, especially if those who use pronouns as weapons decided to target report and dogpile over it. Musk has rolled that hateful, bullying, BS policy back …

So you know the Pronoun Warriors are all up in arms over it.

Elon Musk’s Twitter rolls back policy protecting trans users from misgendering and deadnaming. @PinkNews https://t.co/Ibp6ngowVA — GLAAD (@glaad) April 18, 2023

From The Pink News:

Twitter has quietly dropped a longstanding policy protecting transgender people from targeted deadnaming and misgendering. The social media site, owned by CEO Elon Musk, has changed its hateful content policy to remove a sentence about targeted misgendering or deadnaming of individuals, that specifically protects the trans community.

While allowing the rest of Twitter to be tormented with the ridiculous policy.

Boo freakin’ hoo.

GLAAD CEO and president Sarah Kate Ellis said: “This decision to roll back LGBTQ+ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real-world discrimination and violence.” The move means that Twitter is falling behind other social media companies including TikTok and Pinterest, which have both explicitly banned misgendering, deadnaming, misogyny and the promotion of ‘conversion therapy’ practices.

Violence? REALLY?

Maybe they missed it but we’re seeing violence from the T of the LGBTQIA+ or whatever lately, not the other way around.

FINALLY — IHazABeard (@haz_beard) April 18, 2023

I'm horrified that Twitter will now allow people to viciously misgender innocent pedophiles https://t.co/X0ilu8V0V4 — Gaijin Tarento (@neutrinoid1) April 18, 2023

What’s the current death toll? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 18, 2023

Thankfully we can all speak truthfully again. — AnnaKB 💚🤍💜 (@bananagirl_kb) April 18, 2023

Imagine that.

Speaking freely and truthfully.

It’s about damn time.

