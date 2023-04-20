Not one single Democrat voted to protect women’s sports from men.

Not. One.

Forget that it’s just a fact men are bigger, stronger, and in many cases faster than women … and that men taking over women’s sports are simply mediocre in men’s sports. Forget that more and more women are being asked to sit at the back fo the bus to make room for men who think they’re women.

This is pathetic.

Then again, we suppose we’re shouldn’t be surprised considering Democrats can’t even define what women are.

‘Save women’s sports’ bill passes House with zero votes from Dems, who call it transgender ‘bullying’ https://t.co/DwzfzR6GWY — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2023

From Fox News:

The House on Thursday passed legislation aimed at preventing biological males from competing as transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports at schools across the country, after a debate in which several Democrats accused Republicans of “bullying” transgender students by calling up the bill. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in a 219-203 vote Thursday morning – all the “yes” votes came from Republicans, and all the “no” votes came from Democrats.

Not one of them.

Wow.

If you have a daughter, consider who you vote for. https://t.co/dVv1E0VnUJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 20, 2023

Has the media changed the name of the bill yet to garner support for their side? I’m expecting it to be something like the “Trans Can’t Participate” bill or something. — Translator (@can52309145) April 20, 2023

Sort of like that whole, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ thing?

Yeah.

Why do democrats hate biological women so much and love transgender “women” so much? — husky2 (@husky218) April 20, 2023

Because someone somewhere told them this is a demo they need for elections.

That’s all.

Good! Women's sports should be protected. — Regina Felangie (@ReginaFPhelange) April 20, 2023

And that’s the truth.

