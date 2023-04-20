Seems the trans activist/trans woman who threatened women over a women’s bathroom wrote a check his butt can’t cash. And sorry no, this editor will not call him ‘she’ or allow him in her bathroom. Deal with it. As Twitchy readers know, TikTok user tara_vs_tw claimed that if any woman tried stopping him from using the women’s bathroom it would be the last thing she ever did.

Tara went on to push for a call to arms.

And now, Tara is claiming he was just showing everyone how hateful the haters are and stuff … he went so far as to thank people for being angry at him for threatening women.

Over a bathroom.

Watch this nonsense.

Riiiight.

Tara is the real victim here.

Not women who are being forced to give up their spaces, experiences, identities, sports, THEIR FREAKIN’ BATHROOMS, and much more to appease men who think they’re women. And certainly not the women he literally threatened to hurt if they protected themselves when he tried entering their bathroom.

How WARPED does someone have to be to think that is in any way an appropriate thing to say or do? And then play the victim after going viral …

Typical and weak.

And still very much NOT a woman.

***

***

