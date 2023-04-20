Ben Collins seems disappointed a fellow ‘journalist’ got in trouble for trying to use hacked Matt Walsh materials in a story, which we were told by Twitter long long long ago was a suspendable offense during the Hunter Biden laptop story debacle. Well, at least that’s what Twitter claimed, right?

Welp, seems Ben thinks this is the very same thing EXCEPT of course, we all know Hunter wasn’t hacked. The dude literally left his laptop at the computer repair shop but suuure, Ben, it’s the same thing.

Fun fact: This is the very same rule that was used to block distribution of the New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the greatest First Amendment violation in American history. https://t.co/q1P4bTCSDG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2023

Fun-fact, Ben. Your tweet is stupid.

When your tweet starts with "fun fact", we know that a lie follows. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 20, 2023

That too.

You're so blatantly dishonest. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 20, 2023

Calling Ben ‘blatantly dishonest’ is an insult to blatantly dishonest people.

I often wonder how people like you live with yourself. It's just lies, gaslights over and over again. What's it like living a life of being morally and ethically bankrupt? — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) April 19, 2023

Hey man, if the money is right … or something.

Except Hunter abandoned his laptop in a repair shop, and had signed a waiver to ownership of it if he abandoned it for a certain number of days. That’s not hacking is it Ben? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 20, 2023

Reported for misleading information – only because “this is a damned lie” isn’t an available option. You partisan hack. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) April 19, 2023

You are a scuzzball. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 20, 2023

This doesn’t seem to be going over so well for Mr. Collins.

Hrm.

Gosh, that’s too bad.

Actually, no. The story was suppressed because they bought the lie it was Russian misinformation. Listen to their own words. https://t.co/038IH6uCcR — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 20, 2023

Womp womp.

God, you’re just so bad at this. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 19, 2023

It’s fine if you want to defend what he did, but let’s be accurate about it: He publicly and knowingly solicited hacked materials and then published an article referencing specifics from materials he knew were the result of a hack. https://t.co/9NV11WvJVr — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 19, 2023

Fun fact: This time it's correctly applied. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) April 20, 2023

Crazy how that works.

Except Walsh was actually hacked, you garbage person. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) April 20, 2023

Exactamundo.

***

***

