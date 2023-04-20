Adam Schiff likes to pretend lying to the American people for years pushing multiple false impeachments (Trump was convicted in neither) based on intel he knew was fake somehow makes him a hero. We’d like to assure the Schiff For Brains that it certainly does not.

This, ‘FIRST, THEN, NOW’ tweet is especially dumb.

Like dumb tweets would walk by this dumb tweet and say, ‘Damn, that is one dumb tweet.’

Take a look.

FIRST: I led the impeachment against Trump. THEN: Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intel Committee. NOW: I’m running for Senate to represent millions of Californians (including McCarthy). Will you donate now to help me become his Senator? — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 17, 2023

Yeah, we all know Adam is full of Schiff.

Wonder how this will go over on Twitter?

Kidding … we knew the moment we saw his tweet that it wouldn’t go well AT ALL on Twitter.

Total scumbag. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) April 19, 2023

Not just a scumbag, but a TOTAL scumbag.

Accurate.

No. Your lies have done more damage to the Republic than anyone has done since Benedict Arnold. — Dominar (@THATCH_ARISES) April 19, 2023

You’re an unabashed liar. California has to have someone better than you. — Lexie 🐓👩🏻‍🌾 (@harleylexx) April 19, 2023

Katie Porter.

Hrm.

Not really.

At least Schiff has never dumped a pan of boiling water and potatoes on someone’s head … that we know of.

How about showing us that “proof” of Russian collusion you promised? — Josh (@JoshWeber2) April 19, 2023

Absolutely not. — GB (@GBtablereads) April 18, 2023

You lied about Trump. You lied over and over again. You're a pencil neck liar. — seansmegaphone (@seansmegaphone) April 19, 2023

Pencil neck liar.

Very specific.

And yet accurate again.

As a member of the foreign intel committee you used bogus foreign intel to spy on a presidential candidate. You should be in no committee of consequence and should probably be removed from congress for espionage on your own countries citizens. — Mike Mc (@mike25748592x) April 19, 2023

You were chair of the House Intel Committee, and you facilitated the investigation of a sitting US President, based on "intel" that you knew was manufactured. — 🇺🇸 1 pi$$ed off Otto Werkr 🇺🇸 (@OttoWerkr) April 19, 2023

So you're saying your greatest accomplishment was impeaching Donald Trump? Not to burst your bubble but that was a nothing burger – come to think of it, so are you. Good job at decades of nothingness.🐱 — TheCat 🐱 (@TheCat09231543) April 19, 2023

Oopsie, there’s that Ed Buck guy again.

How very problematic for Schiff.

