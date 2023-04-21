Been a while since we last wrote about Alyssa Milano. We know, you’re all torn up inside about it, right? Yeah, us too. Seems she is very upset with Elon Musk for DARING to revoke her blue check. Doesn’t he KNOW who she is?!

*snort*

Now, to be fair, we are seeing this behavior and attitude from the bulk of Hollywood Twitter (and some media Twitter but we’ll make fun of them later), but this from Alyssa, where she’s pretending her entire identity and being is tied to Twitter? Babbling about defamation and identity theft?

This takes the melodramatic cake:

So by revoking my blue check mark because I wouldn’t pay some arbitrary fee, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit. Does that mean Twitter and @elonmusk are liable for defamation or identity theft or fraud? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2023

Don’t worry, Alyssa. Nobody bulls**ts better than you – we would never mistake any other bulls**tter for you.

Heh.

What a nob.

Alyssa Milano thinks her Twitter account is the equivalent to a social security number. pic.twitter.com/PBSg8rKMil — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) April 21, 2023

She probably reached out to Life Lock to make sure she’s covered.

No one wants to be you Alyssa. Trust me. $8.00 https://t.co/GslFdfImtO — 𝒞 𝒞 ™ (@MagaCupcake) April 21, 2023

But she’s so important and stuff!

“Someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit” Yes, we wouldn’t know the difference… https://t.co/d2zYB1EygP — Liam Henry III (@Liam_Henry_III) April 21, 2023

See?

I want to hear what the real Alyssa Milano thinks. https://t.co/sf9HgkDqZw — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) April 21, 2023

HA!

Hollywood is infested with the dumbest people on the planet. https://t.co/eQnRa2i5P6 — Dirtbag Leftist (@dirtbagleft1) April 21, 2023

It’s true.

Nobody is going to steal your Identity 🤡 dumbest MF in America https://t.co/c491cNIZmh pic.twitter.com/uwmvhybs9E — ✬ ɴλτλιίε ✬™️ (@L3mino) April 21, 2023

No, it means you’re a freeloader https://t.co/BNVlNaQ4eb — Denlesks (@Denlesks) April 21, 2023

She assuming someone would want to be her. 🤪 https://t.co/46DawJTxoJ — NeilOnly4God 🇺🇲⛑️🪖😎 (@Neil4N) April 21, 2023

Welcome to the real world sweet pea https://t.co/uqpNFm2OaR — Kat #Ultra MAGA 🇺🇸 (@KatTheHammer1) April 21, 2023

And if the roughest patch she runs into is having to pay for her little blue checkmark? How privileged she truly is.

***

