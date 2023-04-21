Been a while since we last wrote about Alyssa Milano. We know, you’re all torn up inside about it, right? Yeah, us too. Seems she is very upset with Elon Musk for DARING to revoke her blue check. Doesn’t he KNOW who she is?!

*snort*

Now, to be fair, we are seeing this behavior and attitude from the bulk of Hollywood Twitter (and some media Twitter but we’ll make fun of them later), but this from Alyssa, where she’s pretending her entire identity and being is tied to Twitter?  Babbling about defamation and identity theft?

This takes the melodramatic cake:

Don’t worry, Alyssa. Nobody bulls**ts better than you – we would never mistake any other bulls**tter for you.

Heh.

What a nob.

She probably reached out to Life Lock to make sure she’s covered.

But she’s so important and stuff!

See?

HA!

It’s true.

And if the roughest patch she runs into is having to pay for her little blue checkmark? How privileged she truly is.

***

***

