We’re not sure it gets any more ironic than Adam Kinzinger calling anyone else an unserious weirdo.

Like, is there any other weirdo on Twitter who is more unserious than Adam? Ok, maybe Keith Olbermann, and Eric Swalwell is really a boil on the butt of humanity so ok … there might be a few. But still, the irony is THICK.

Yeah, Kinzinger is still a dolt.

Rand Paul is such an unserious weirdo … sure.

Is it just our imagination or does Adam suck more and more? Maybe we’re just losing our patience with him?

Look at that war.

So much scary war.

Totally worth BILLIONS of our tax dollars.

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA

Creepy AND hilarious, all in one.

Adam is just really bad at all of this. We’re honestly shocked he was ever elected in the first place.

And that’s the biggest part of this. It should be weird when our legislators AREN’T asking these questions and pushing back.

Adam, ya’ weirdo.

***

***

