We’re not sure it gets any more ironic than Adam Kinzinger calling anyone else an unserious weirdo.

Like, is there any other weirdo on Twitter who is more unserious than Adam? Ok, maybe Keith Olbermann, and Eric Swalwell is really a boil on the butt of humanity so ok … there might be a few. But still, the irony is THICK.

Every one of those are unserious weirdos https://t.co/wa94Z3whqo — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 20, 2023

Yeah, Kinzinger is still a dolt.

Rand Paul is such an unserious weirdo … sure.

Is it just our imagination or does Adam suck more and more? Maybe we’re just losing our patience with him?

Well it’s an unserious war so… 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TNqaJktjPl — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 20, 2023

Look at that war.

So much scary war.

Totally worth BILLIONS of our tax dollars.

Rand Paul, a doctor and libertarian, is a “weirdo,” but a failed congressman who works for CNN is a hero. Gtfoh 🤣 — Ashley Muñoz (@AshleyMunoz45) April 20, 2023

Seriously.

How much in residuals are you getting from that Ukrainian slush fund that you assisted in setting up? — TXAggieDad2015 #CruzCrew (@AggieDad2015) April 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Creepy AND hilarious, all in one.

Says the guy who refers to refueling flights as "combat missions", and cries on national TV about there being lots of people around, making lots of noise. I'm sure they'll consider the source, and remain unaffected. — Peyton Randolph (@PeytonRandolp18) April 20, 2023

You’re a hack. People can have a different opinion than you and they not be “weirdos”. — M (@MLostandFound) April 20, 2023

Adam is just really bad at all of this. We’re honestly shocked he was ever elected in the first place.

Odd to call someone a weirdo calling for government accountability. That should be mainstream. — d.lee (@dleez777) April 20, 2023

And that’s the biggest part of this. It should be weird when our legislators AREN’T asking these questions and pushing back.

Adam, ya’ weirdo.

