In case you’ve missed it, a Kappa sorority member at the University of Wyoming has filed suit about a trans woman who was inducted into the sorority last fall. The suit claims this trans woman makes the women in the house uncomfortable because ‘she’ sits in common areas staring at them. For more context, and from the AP:

The nationwide battle over the places where transgender people may belong has flared at the University of Wyoming, where a lawsuit filed by seven sorority members challenges the induction of a transgender woman into their local chapter. The woman, identified only by the pseudonym “Terry Smith” in the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, made residents of the Kappa Kappa Gamma house uncomfortable in part by sitting on a common-area couch for hours and staring at them without talking, the lawsuit alleges. “One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit against the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, its national council president and Smith claims national sorority officials pressured the local chapter to violate sorority rules, including those for voting to induct new members. The lawsuit asks for a judge to declare Smith’s sorority membership void and to award unspecified damages. The damages should reflect the local chapter’s decline in financial stability and donations because of Smith’s induction last fall, the lawsuit alleges.

And of course, the usual suspects are screaming transphobia and all sorts of ‘bigot this’ and ‘Christofascist that’. Megyn Kelly did an amazing job putting it all into perspective, watch:

“You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”@megynkelly gets fired up over the new trans Kappa sorority member. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/YCiaU0HRNk pic.twitter.com/a5JKA6dl50 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 19, 2023

What she said.

Boo and YAH.

We love her, so much.

FIND YOUR VOICES LADIES!

“You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”@megynkelly gets fired up over the new trans Kappa sorority member. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/YCiaU0HRNk pic.twitter.com/a5JKA6dl50 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 19, 2023

Megyn Kelly nailed it.

As usual.

***

Related:

MTG comes up with new, hilarious (perfect) nickname for Eric Swalwell and Lefties just LOSE IT

OK GROOMER: Eric Swalwell rages at Kevin McCarthy for protecting girls and women (who’s the creep?)

Lauren Boebert triggers then OWNS Pete Buttigieg in back and forth (all it takes is one little meme

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!