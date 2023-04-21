When you see tweets like this from Eric Swalwell you have to ask yourself if he realizes HE is Eric Swalwell, one of the biggest creeps on Twitter and perhaps the BIGGEST creep in the House. Then again, he’s up against people like Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu (notice, all of these skeezeballs are from CA), but Eric is consistently creepy so there’s that.

Seems Eric believes Kevin McCarthy is a creep for protecting young girls and women.

Oh, and his claim about genitals is a disgusting lie …

What a creep. Kevin McCarthy wants to invade school locker rooms and inspect the genitals of our kids. Hell no. https://t.co/oS4tDWo7yO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 20, 2023

Ugh. Why did his brain go there?

So gross.

The only creep we see here is Eric, especially because the bill has NOTHING do to with genitals.

Community notes: The legislation in question would simply prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/426/text Under the bill, biological sex would be determined only by referencing a person’s birth certificate; not in the invasive ways and creepy ways suggested by Rep. Swalwell.

Eric has to know this, and yet he’s still willing to lie blatantly about what the bill really does. Gosh, why would he do that?

So you prefer allowing boys/men playing with themselves in the women’s locker rooms👌🏽 Pervert. #groomers — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) April 21, 2023

What a creep. Eric Swalwell wants boys to invade girls' locker rooms and sexually assault our daughters. Hell no. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) April 20, 2023

This is clearly projection on your part, groomer. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) April 21, 2023

Right. Just let perverted men claiming to be women do it. You are not on the side of righteousness here. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 20, 2023

The bill would protect women's sports – giving them a level playing field to compete for scholarships. It would also give them spaces free of men walking around naked in front of them, which is the truly creepy part. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) April 20, 2023

Why do you want boys in the girls locker rooms? Is there something you’re not telling us, Eric? — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) April 20, 2023

Birth certificates and/or a sports physical are already available for verification. The genital inspection lie is the best you can do because you have no actual points. No males should be in female sports, locker rooms, toilets, prisons etc., EVER. https://t.co/0h4gyi3E20 — erin (@truthartbeauty) April 20, 2023

If you think that's what it means, then I think you may have issues. For normal people, it's just a basic part of a physical that many people already get for sports. — randomBacon (@changelater333) April 20, 2023

Wrong side of history on this, and everything else. pic.twitter.com/W4qOxNVmEQ — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) April 20, 2023

Wow you're a liar — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) April 20, 2023

And a creep.

Don’t forget that part.

***

