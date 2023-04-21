When you see tweets like this from Eric Swalwell you have to ask yourself if he realizes HE is Eric Swalwell, one of the biggest creeps on Twitter and perhaps the BIGGEST creep in the House. Then again, he’s up against people like Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu (notice, all of these skeezeballs are from CA), but Eric is consistently creepy so there’s that.

Seems Eric believes Kevin McCarthy is a creep for protecting young girls and women.

Oh, and his claim about genitals is a disgusting lie …

Ugh. Why did his brain go there?

So gross.

The only creep we see here is Eric, especially because the bill has NOTHING do to with genitals.

Community notes: The legislation in question would simply prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/426/text Under the bill, biological sex would be determined only by referencing a person’s birth certificate; not in the invasive ways and creepy ways suggested by Rep. Swalwell.

Eric has to know this, and yet he’s still willing to lie blatantly about what the bill really does. Gosh, why would he do that?

Trending

And a creep.

Don’t forget that part.

***

Related:

Aaron Rupar is ONTO Elon Musk’s secret plot to make life HARD for people ‘like him’ and OMG-LOL

Lauren Boebert triggers then OWNS Pete Buttigieg in back and forth (all it takes is one little meme

Cope and SEETHE: Alyssa Milano has the biggest most hilarious meltdown OF ALL over losing her blue check

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric SwalwellKevin McCarthySportstranswomenYoung Girls