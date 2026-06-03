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Joe Crashes Jill’s Gig, Asks Who She Loves Most, Then Announces Book Drop to Torpedo Dems Before Midterms

justmindy
justmindy | 3:46 PM on June 03, 2026
Grok

You're not going to want to miss this video. Last night, Jill Biden hosted a book talk (shocking that she can read). 

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Apparently, Joe crashed the event and shared some of his own news.

Former President Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill’s debut book talk Tuesday, stealing her spotlight to bizarrely ask the former first lady whom she loves the most in a cringe-inducing moment before aides could cut him off.

Jill Biden had been wrapping up a Q&A about her newly released book, “A View from the East Wing,” with moderator Whoopi Goldberg at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side when Biden, 83, left his seat in the audience and wandered up to the edge of the stage.

Goldberg had read a comment from the audience thanking Biden for his service, and Jill, 75, stood up to give her husband a standing ovation when the ex-president’s seemingly unplanned speech began.

Oh, Whoopi Goldberg, the woman who hosts a 'news show' on ABC was chumming it up with the Bidens. How shocking.

“I have a question,” Biden said unprompted, and without a microphone, while flanked by security guards.


“Joe has a question, like you couldn’t ask it later?” Jill responded.

Jill had to be freaking out. She clearly knows what shape he is in. 

“Who do you love most in the whole world?” Biden enquired.

“Whoopi,” Jill answered, causing the audience to break into laughter.

As “The View” co-host tried to speak, Biden continued to stand and blankly face his wife, seemingly unhappy with her answer.

The former first lady eventually caved and said, “I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?”

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Jill loves herself the most, but that would have been a weird answer. Jill should have left Joe home with his jello and a night nurse.

Oh, there is even video. 

Other than the very public and odd PDA session, the news Biden's book will be out before the mid-terms was a bit disconcerting to some Democrats.

Isn't dealing with Platner's Nazi tattoos, El-Sayed's lies about being a Doctor and Hamawy being an Al-Qaida sympathizer enough for the Democrats to navigate this election cycle? Give them a break!

The Lincoln Project folks were less than thrilled with this development. That means it's good for the sane people of America.

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Oh, we are laughing!

Jill was lying. Again.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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