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Jill Biden Further Trashes Sleepy Joe's 'Legacy'

Game OVER! Greg Gutfeld Has Jill Biden's Number Big Time

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on May 28, 2026
Screenshot via Fox News

Former first lady Jill Biden has a book coming out in just a few days, and as usual she's going to hope that nobody remembers what went on during the four years her husband was in the White House while President Autopen was running the country. 

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Among claims in her book that Doctor Jill makes is that during the infamous 2024 debate between her husband and Donald Trump, she thought Joe might have been drugged or maybe suffered a stroke

And just like every other wife who thought her husband might have just suffered a medical emergency, she then accompanied him to a Waffle House and also joined in on the "four more years" chants: 

Greg Gutfeld is among the many who aren't buying Jill Biden's spin, and even had a Menendez brothers comparison for what she's trying to pull. Watch: 

"You're either lying or you're just a really bad person." Pretty much.

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Biden is now choosing her interviewers very carefully in order to not get stuck with anybody who will ask her tough (and obvious) questions. 

Not only a part of the charade, but apparently helping orchestrate it!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and history revision. 

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