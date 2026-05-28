Game OVER! Greg Gutfeld Has Jill Biden's Number Big Time

Former first lady Jill Biden has a book coming out in just a few days, and as usual she's going to hope that nobody remembers what went on during the four years her husband was in the White House while President Autopen was running the country.

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Among claims in her book that Doctor Jill makes is that during the infamous 2024 debate between her husband and Donald Trump, she thought Joe might have been drugged or maybe suffered a stroke.

And just like every other wife who thought her husband might have just suffered a medical emergency, she then accompanied him to a Waffle House and also joined in on the "four more years" chants:

And then went to Waffle House instead of the hospital! https://t.co/qawgm3mnm7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 28, 2026

Greg Gutfeld is among the many who aren't buying Jill Biden's spin, and even had a Menendez brothers comparison for what she's trying to pull. Watch:

"You can't go from COVERING up this mess to being SHOCKED by this mess"@greggutfeld slams Dr. Jill for her fake concern that Joe was having a STROKE during his disastrous debate. What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/JQQFYSyC6Y — The Five (@TheFive) May 28, 2026

"You're either lying or you're just a really bad person." Pretty much.

Greg Gutfeld OBLITERATES Dr. Jill Biden: “I think she was relieved Joe was having a stroke because it was PROOF of life… If you thought he was having a stroke, you did nothing — so either you’re lying or you’re just a really bad person. You put politics ahead of the health of a… pic.twitter.com/uV2kEkKSvJ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 28, 2026

Biden is now choosing her interviewers very carefully in order to not get stuck with anybody who will ask her tough (and obvious) questions.

Let's just say she loved being a FLOTUS who could take AF One to Paris and if she had to pull a Weekend at Bernies and prop Joe in his beach chair in DE to give the appearance he was still with us, she was doing it. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) May 28, 2026

I think she was part

of this charade. https://t.co/CkFaYW2wgG — (((ObsessedAbroad))) (@Obsessedabroad) May 29, 2026

Not only a part of the charade, but apparently helping orchestrate it!

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