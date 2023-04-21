And so the Eric Swalwell and Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘conflict’ continues. After the Left lost their marbles earlier this week when MTG was brutally honest with Eric about why people have their reservations about taking anything he says seriously (it rhymes with Bang Bang), it appears she has come up with a new nickname for him.

That works.

Hey, we giggled.

Ouch-Ville, population Eric.

Smalwell.

We get what she’s doing there.

It’s a fair question.

Oh, and as usual, every time MTG says or tweets anything, the Left proverbially wets themselves.

Ree ree and more ree.

Yeah, she won bigly. Just sayin’.

What’s really interesting about their meltdowns is how none of them seem to realize the more they complain, they more they whine, the more fits they throw the more ammunition they’re giving her. Like many conservative women, she has gone on the offensive and we imagine their tears keep her warm at night.

Just sayin’.

***

***

