And so the Eric Swalwell and Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘conflict’ continues. After the Left lost their marbles earlier this week when MTG was brutally honest with Eric about why people have their reservations about taking anything he says seriously (it rhymes with Bang Bang), it appears she has come up with a new nickname for him.

That works.

Hey, we giggled.

Eric Smalwell compromised American national security because he couldn’t keep it in his pants, but Democrats are mad at me because I called him out for it? Watch Episode Two of MTG: Battleground TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/03dGwfozTN — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 20, 2023

Ouch-Ville, population Eric.

Smalwell.

We get what she’s doing there.

Where's Fang Fang? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) April 21, 2023

It’s a fair question.

Oh, and as usual, every time MTG says or tweets anything, the Left proverbially wets themselves.

Ree ree and more ree.

Dear Georgia, Please reconsider your choices. Best regards, America — Frenchie (@FTGpatrol) April 21, 2023

Yeah, she won bigly. Just sayin’.

I regret my tax money pays your salary and benefits. If you did half the stuff you do in Congress at a regular job, you'd be summarily fired and escorted out of the building by security. — Fascist Trust Fund Baby (@joe_c_giles) April 20, 2023

What Marjorie Taylor Greene means Watch Episode Two of MTG: Mud Wraslin TONIGHT! Where I'll resort to elementary playground name-calling just like my hero, Donald J Trump. Tonight, I'm gonna libel Eric Smalwell and accuse him of compromising American national security… — RacquelMorris- Fluent In Sarcasm😜😉🙃 (@RacquelRMorris) April 21, 2023

You have worn everyone out. Your exit cannot be soon enough. — TheRealMichaelScott⛷🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@MikeScottNewEn1) April 21, 2023

What’s really interesting about their meltdowns is how none of them seem to realize the more they complain, they more they whine, the more fits they throw the more ammunition they’re giving her. Like many conservative women, she has gone on the offensive and we imagine their tears keep her warm at night.

Just sayin’.

