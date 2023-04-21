Remember when they claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation? Good times. Oh, and to drive it home a bunch of ‘former Intel Officials’ signed a super important-looking letter that claimed it was Russia trying to interfere with our elections which our pals in the media gladly ran with.

Welp, guess what? They lied their arses off. Completely and totally.

Ok, so we know you all knew that already but seeing it out in the open? Delicious.

Bet you can guess who was actually behind the letter they wrote:

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

The Biden Campaign and Blinken.

Surely, this is impeachment-worthy at this point, yes? They impeached Trump over a phone call some gossipy Leftist claimed to overhear but lied about so surely a campaign actively working to deceive millions of Americans about a very real issue like what happened with Hunter should be right up there, yes?

Yay for our two-tiered justice system.

🚨Ex-CIA chief spills on how he got spies to write false Hunter Biden laptop letter to 'help Biden' https://t.co/yaxpi6kKRN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2023

From the New York Post:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign prompted former acting CIA Director Mike Morell to “help Biden” by organizing 50 colleagues to sign a letter in October 2020 falsely claiming that damning emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop published by The Post were Russian disinformation. In private sworn testimony, Morell told the House Judiciary Committee that Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, was the senior campaign official who reached out to him “on or before” Oct. 17, 2020, three days after The Post published an email from the laptop suggesting Hunter had introduced his Ukrainian business partner to his father, then-Vice President Biden. Morell, identified as a potential CIA director under Biden, said he organized the letter to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.”

Ya’ don’t say.

Once upon a time this kind of news would have shook Washington to its core. It truly does exceed Watergate-level criminality. Only today, it’s just another story that big media and their Deep State overlords will bury. Because to them it’s all just one big zero-sum game. — Charles Waldie (@CWRandomMusings) April 21, 2023

“I’m shocked” said nobody ever. The real problem is the system is incapable of holding these corruptocrats to account. — Graeme Reid (@graemeyreid) April 21, 2023

Now what?

Let me guess, nothing! — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) April 21, 2023

Sadly, we’re not exactly holding our breath for someone (anyone) to actually do anything about this.

But ya’ never know.

