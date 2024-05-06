Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to Make Everything about 'Theirself'

One of the unfortunate problems for Progressives who want to find a way to justify their newfound love and respect for the Palestinian people in Gaza in general and the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas in the specific has been that most of these Progressive types live lives that would... not be looked upon kindly by the people and government of Gaza, to say the least. People who are in a homosexual relationship in particular face the very real prospect of execution in Gaza, regardless of how faithful to the causes of Hamas they may have been. So clearly some equivocation is in order to sync up support for a state that has a habit of out-of-hand executing people who look, think, and act like you... and when you're looking to equivocate a tried-and-true method is good 'ol 'whataboutism', although that comes with the unfortunate downside of making you look like an idiot if you don't know what you're doing while trying to pull it off.

Advertisement

In this vein it's hard to think of any more ham-handed and idiotic attempt to 'whatabout' the question of being a homosexual supporting Hamas by claiming that really, when you think about it, isn't the American South really just as bad? But here we go taking this argument out for a test drive anyways, it seems.

my lover and i would likely find it difficult to walk hand in hand in the bible belt. do i think mississippi should be bombed to smithereens? no https://t.co/o5w3Q0OTCB — matt (@mattxiv) May 6, 2024

In Gaza there have long been well documented reports of how men found engaging in homosexual acts are dealt with, from the aforementioned straight up executions to more pleasant options like being repeatedly kidnapped off the street, imprisoned, tortured, and beaten. Just like happens every day all over the South, right?

Of course there were some who responded who were perfectly willing to go along with this absurd argument.

I can literally be killed and my murder can get off the hook due to a technicality.... I live in Texas — noah FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@ItBoyYeonjunnie) May 6, 2024

Overlooking the general dumbness of the statement itself, a pretty major difference here would be that unlike in Texas it would in fact be the current government doing the murdering in Gaza... which seems like a pretty big difference, right? It's not just 'getting off on a technicality' (imagine having a legal system that requires due process, right?), it's a summary execution by the State. Good lord.

Of course in the end these tend to be bloodthirsty folk in the Hamas boosters club, so they're thinking maybe this guys original hesitancy to bomb Mississippi might be misplaced.

Let's not rule out bombing Mississippi — Caveman (@caveman984) May 6, 2024

He's just kidding of course, we're sure of it.

Most, as it turns out, were not as supportive of the overall thesis of the post.

No you don't



You can walk around the Bible belt just fine you drama queen — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) May 6, 2024

This is simply not true. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) May 6, 2024

It is remarkably silly to make this comparison. Just shows how absurdly ignorant you actually are about the ME. — MatthewOBrien (@ThatMattOBrien) May 6, 2024

Yeah, almost none of these people have any idea what life is actually like for the people they support because of the barbaric rulers these people also support. It's a trendy cause so they're all for it despite having almost no understanding of what exactly it is they're supporting.

"likely find it difficult" is far different from "absolutely would be killed for"



Not that I expect you to comprehend such a simple distinction. — Tarellion (@tarellion) May 6, 2024

You'd still be way safer than in palestine. — Tim Arsenault (@titanictimmah) May 6, 2024

This is one of the most pathetic and lazy false equivalencies I've seen.



You can keep trying but there is no justification for defending Hamas. — A True Liberal 🏳️‍🌈 (@MInthenow70635) May 6, 2024

There's no justification for it but that won't stop these weirdos from keeping to try them! Higher order reasoning was never their strong suit.

Advertisement

Supporting Hamas, who aims to instill sharia on all the land through violence, means you support the brutal and deadly oppression of LGBT, both Israeli and Palestinian.



It's not about you - it's about who you are throwing under the bus. — JM-BR (@JesseMBRFGC) May 6, 2024

Would you be thrown off a high rise building in 🇺🇸 for being gay? No. In Gaza yes.

Don’t minimise the truth about the place & people. A very different culture. We do not all think the same. Foolish to think otherwise — nostitosti (@NostiTosti) May 6, 2024

This is facetious hyperbole and it’s damaging. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) May 6, 2024

Yes and yes.

Thanks for letting us know you’re as ignorant about America as you are Gaza. https://t.co/R5D5u2znhm — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) May 6, 2024

Leftism is the politics of people who are completely out of touch with reality. https://t.co/cSIMvEK22R — Alexander Andreas Bauer (@themostbanned) May 6, 2024

Gay people STOP comparing the American south to the islamist controlled Middle East where gays are beheaded as rule of law challenge: Impossible https://t.co/lpwpYpzfR7 — Mary Wu (@MaryWuWho) May 6, 2024

Cognitive dissonance is a hell of a thing.

It seems that it's an old-fashioned outlook to expect people to have thought through their beliefs and their convictions on who and what they support, to maintain some level of consistency of logic in these things. Certainly on the left that sort of thinking seems to have fallen out of favor, if it was ever in favor on the left. For our part we'll say that we hope that this guy never finds himself actually in Gaza to get a good close look at how they'd react to him being ostentatiously gay in that part of the world... because despite our differences we'd prefer to not see him dead. It's a sentiment that may not be reciprocated.