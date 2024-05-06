AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets...
Here's a Collection of All the IDs That Foreign Nationals Have Ditched Before...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah...
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met...
Judge Threatens to Jail Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP...
Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked...
Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast
Reuters Falls for Hamas 'Ceasefire' Propaganda
Former 'Obama Guy' and Tea Company CEO Clutches Pearls Over Police Officers Carrying...
Incoherent Imbecile: Pro-Hamas Lefty Gets WRECKED After Complaining IDF Dropped Leaflets i...

Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to Make Everything about 'Theirself'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

One of the unfortunate problems for Progressives who want to find a way to justify their newfound love and respect for the Palestinian people in Gaza in general and the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas in the specific has been that most of these Progressive types live lives that would... not be looked upon kindly by the people and government of Gaza, to say the least. People who are in a homosexual relationship in particular face the very real prospect of execution in Gaza, regardless of how faithful to the causes of Hamas they may have been. So clearly some equivocation is in order to sync up support for a state that has a habit of out-of-hand executing people who look, think, and act like you... and when you're looking to equivocate a tried-and-true method is good 'ol 'whataboutism', although that comes with the unfortunate downside of making you look like an idiot if you don't know what you're doing while trying to pull it off. 

Advertisement

In this vein it's hard to think of any more ham-handed and idiotic attempt to 'whatabout' the question of being a homosexual supporting Hamas by claiming that really, when you think about it, isn't the American South really just as bad? But here we go taking this argument out for a test drive anyways, it seems.

In Gaza there have long been well documented reports of how men found engaging in homosexual acts are dealt with, from the aforementioned straight up executions to more pleasant options like being repeatedly kidnapped off the street, imprisoned, tortured, and beaten. Just like happens every day all over the South, right?

Of course there were some who responded who were perfectly willing to go along with this absurd argument.

Overlooking the general dumbness of the statement itself, a pretty major difference here would be that unlike in Texas it would in fact be the current government doing the murdering in Gaza... which seems like a pretty big difference, right? It's not just 'getting off on a technicality' (imagine having a legal system that requires due process, right?), it's a summary execution by the State. Good lord.

Recommended

Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
Advertisement

Of course in the end these tend to be bloodthirsty folk in the Hamas boosters club, so they're thinking maybe this guys original hesitancy to bomb Mississippi might be misplaced.

He's just kidding of course, we're sure of it. 

Most, as it turns out, were not as supportive of the overall thesis of the post.

Yeah, almost none of these people have any idea what life is actually like for the people they support because of the barbaric rulers these people also support. It's a trendy cause so they're all for it despite having almost no understanding of what exactly it is they're supporting.

There's no justification for it but that won't stop these weirdos from keeping to try them! Higher order reasoning was never their strong suit.

Advertisement

Yes and yes.

Cognitive dissonance is a hell of a thing.

It seems that it's an old-fashioned outlook to expect people to have thought through their beliefs and their convictions on who and what they support, to maintain some level of consistency of logic in these things. Certainly on the left that sort of thinking seems to have fallen out of favor, if it was ever in favor on the left. For our part we'll say that we hope that this guy never finds himself actually in Gaza to get a good close look at how they'd react to him being ostentatiously gay in that part of the world... because despite our differences we'd prefer to not see him dead. It's a sentiment that may not be reciprocated. 

Advertisement
Tags: GAZA HAMAS LGBT MISSISSIPPI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah Invasion Would Be
Brett T.
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?
Coucy
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Brett T.
Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked by X Users
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread) Coucy
Advertisement