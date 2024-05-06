AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah Invasion Would Be

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas sympathizers are in hysterics that the IDF has reportedly dropped leaflets on the city of Rafah warning civilians to get the hell out. The Biden administration has tried to talk Israel out of invading Rafah to the point of conditioning aid on Israel's behavior. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded earlier that the United States had halted shipments of military aid to Israel — on which John Kirby would not comment.

So yes then.

Obama bro Tommy Vietor, who went from van driver to spokesperson for the United States National Security Council under President Barack Obama, says it's hard to overstate how catastrophic an invasion of Rafah would be:

The Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israel was bringing in humanitarian aid, is now closed. Why is that? Maybe it's because Hamas staged a rocket attack on the crossing and killed four Israeli soldiers over the weekend.

And how is there no infrastructure despite the billions of dollars in humanitarian aid sent to Gaza? What did Hamas do with all the money?

President Joe Biden has a plan to get aid into Gaza … his $320 million floating pier being built offshore by U.S. troops whose boots are technically not on the ground.

Find someone who loves you as much as the Obama Bros love Iran.

Funny how Vietor doesn't mention why the humanitarian aid corridor is closed.

