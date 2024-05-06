Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah Invasion Would Be

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas sympathizers are in hysterics that the IDF has reportedly dropped leaflets on the city of Rafah warning civilians to get the hell out. The Biden administration has tried to talk Israel out of invading Rafah to the point of conditioning aid on Israel's behavior. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded earlier that the United States had halted shipments of military aid to Israel — on which John Kirby would not comment.

REPORTER: "Did the United States put a pause on an arms shipment to Israel? Is that reporting correct?"



KIRBY: "I'm not gonna confirm that reporting." pic.twitter.com/8LkSOVlEAF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

So yes then.

Wait.



The president withheld aid to Israel that was passed by Congress?



Wasn't Trump impeached over that? https://t.co/rQ5TmIoneE — RBe (@RBPundit) May 6, 2024

Yes he was but it's not like the Dems hold themselves to the same standard — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 6, 2024

Obama bro Tommy Vietor, who went from van driver to spokesperson for the United States National Security Council under President Barack Obama, says it's hard to overstate how catastrophic an invasion of Rafah would be:

Hard to overstate how catastrophic a full-scale Rafah invasion would be. Northern Gaza is now experiencing famine. The Kerem Shalom crossing is now closed. There is no safe place for people to go. No infrastructure. No plan for how to get aid into Gaza. https://t.co/NgEW4SpgSf — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 6, 2024

The Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israel was bringing in humanitarian aid, is now closed. Why is that? Maybe it's because Hamas staged a rocket attack on the crossing and killed four Israeli soldiers over the weekend.

And how is there no infrastructure despite the billions of dollars in humanitarian aid sent to Gaza? What did Hamas do with all the money?

President Joe Biden has a plan to get aid into Gaza … his $320 million floating pier being built offshore by U.S. troops whose boots are technically not on the ground.

Dang that's crazy sounds like it's time for Hamas to surrender huh Tommy? — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 6, 2024

Americans were kidnapped and taken hostage. That used to matter. But I guess Obama alums don’t care about such things. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 6, 2024

I guess those paragliding go-karts weren’t such a good idea after all. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) May 6, 2024

Hamas should surrender, Tommy!



I agree with you on that. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) May 6, 2024

Dude, October 7 was like seven months ago — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 6, 2024

Yeah Hamas should probably just return the hostages huh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2024

You should offer to drive a van to deliver the aid. — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) May 6, 2024

Why is Kerem Shalom closed? — Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) May 6, 2024

Why is the Karem Shalom crossing closed? Seems relevant to mention, yes? Should also note that aid is being turned away in other spots because there is simply too much of it to process right now, and that Hamas is stealing and trying to sell much of what is there. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) May 6, 2024

And tell us.. why is Kerem Shalom closed?? — Pharaoh (@1NOnlyPharaoh) May 6, 2024

No waaaay. Kerem Shalom is suddenly closed? Why? Did anything noteworthy happen there recently? 🤡🤡 — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) May 6, 2024

Why is Kerem Shalom closed? Please, tell us all.



Just say you hate Jews, man. — ZionistCatholic (@umiami91) May 6, 2024





Hamas bombed the crossing, Tehran Tommy. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 6, 2024

Hamas took credit for bombing the aid corridor yesterday. — kokomored (@kokomored1) May 6, 2024

Trivial matter. Hamas surrenders, returns the hostages, and everything ends. See? Easy. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 6, 2024

Perhaps Hamas should release hostages and unconditionally surrender? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 6, 2024

It really does suck that Hamas started this war, took hostages, and is now losing badly. Perhaps they should consider total surrender? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 6, 2024

Hard to underestimate how abhorrent it is for the entire Obama Bros shadow administration to continue their full throated support of Hamas and their puppet masters in Teheran. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 6, 2024

Find someone who loves you as much as the Obama Bros love Iran.

Funny how Vietor doesn't mention why the humanitarian aid corridor is closed.

***



