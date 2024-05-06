DEFIANCE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs EO Directing Schools to Ignore Biden's Title...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement

Incoherent Imbecile: Pro-Hamas Lefty Gets WRECKED After Complaining IDF Dropped Leaflets in Rafah

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy

There is a very simple solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza: Hamas needs to surrender and release the hostages. If they did that (they never will) there would be an immediate ceasefire.

Absent anything short of that, Israel looks prepared to go into Rafah despite incoherent warnings from Biden not to (and withholding aid from Israel, likely because of it).

For all the screams of 'genocide' from the Left, Israel is doing all it can to warn people in Rafah that an operation is forthcoming. But that's not enough for the loony Left:

We agree the children are innocent.

So the outrage should be on Hamas who started this war and continues using children as human shields.

Yes they should. This ends when they do.

Excellent questions, all of them.

Countries that commit genocide don't drop leaflets warning people to flee.

You're Lying: Biden Smacked DOWN for Gaslighting About Wages 'Outpacing' Inflation'
Amy Curtis
So, while we all knew the accusation of genocide on Israel's part was a lie this entire time, here's video proof.

But a lot of people seem eager and willing to be.

Notice how no one is putting the onus on Hamas to not use children as human shields?

Nope.

And if Hamas doesn't let them go, that's on Hamas.

That's putting it mildly.

Yeah, we've got a story to tell you. One that involves innocent children.

Profoundly stupid.

It really is that simple.

No, and Hamas will keep killing Israeli children if given the chance. Israel is going to make sure they don't have that chance again.

Brilliant, really.

War is always brutal and ugly. But Hamas started this and Israel is going to finish it. 

Tags: CHILDREN GENOCIDE HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM WAR

