Incoherent Imbecile: Pro-Hamas Lefty Gets WRECKED After Complaining IDF Dropped Leaflets in Rafah

There is a very simple solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza: Hamas needs to surrender and release the hostages. If they did that (they never will) there would be an immediate ceasefire.

Absent anything short of that, Israel looks prepared to go into Rafah despite incoherent warnings from Biden not to (and withholding aid from Israel, likely because of it).

For all the screams of 'genocide' from the Left, Israel is doing all it can to warn people in Rafah that an operation is forthcoming. But that's not enough for the loony Left:

The IDF just dropped leaflets over Rafah which holds nearly one million displaced children…



We all know this will be an absolute massacre, look at all the innocent children… this is absolutely sick..🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/WceE4HTFcb — Pelham (@Resist_05) May 6, 2024

We agree the children are innocent.

So the outrage should be on Hamas who started this war and continues using children as human shields.

Hamas should surrender. — Max (@MaxNordau) May 6, 2024

Yes they should. This ends when they do.

They should quit using children as their protection, Hamas is responsible for this not Israel—they are just putting an end to this terrorism. Yes we feel for the children so why have no Muslim nations offered to take them in? — Danny Bishop (@GrandpaDannyB) May 6, 2024

Excellent questions, all of them.

Thank you for proving with video that this is no genocide — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) May 6, 2024

Countries that commit genocide don't drop leaflets warning people to flee.

So, while we all knew the accusation of genocide on Israel's part was a lie this entire time, here's video proof.

hamass uses human shields so that useful idiots in other countries will be outraged at israel



you don’t have to let yourself be a useful idiot for depraved murderers — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) May 6, 2024

But a lot of people seem eager and willing to be.

Hamas is keeping them from leaving. You incoherent imbecile. — RMB (@rms432) May 6, 2024

Notice how no one is putting the onus on Hamas to not use children as human shields?

I've forgotten - did Hamas drop leaflets on the 7/10 ? — David Harris🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@DavidHa92950084) May 6, 2024

Nope.

They are literally asking them to evacuate to humanitarian safe zones Israel has set up to keep civilians safe. — Andrew the Millwright (@JdubAndrew) May 6, 2024

And if Hamas doesn't let them go, that's on Hamas.

Because when you want to commit genocide, the first thing you do is tell the non-combatants to hide. 🙄



You’re an imbecile https://t.co/trlL1I5K5t — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 6, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

Speaking of massacres, wait until you hear about October 7. https://t.co/FtXYx71vlz — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 6, 2024

Yeah, we've got a story to tell you. One that involves innocent children.

Because when you want to commit a massacre, you warn people ahead of time. You people are profoundly stupid. https://t.co/7RBlZkhjSr — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 6, 2024

Profoundly stupid.

How is dropping leaflets to gtfo because bombs are gonna come bad? Take the warning and LEAVE. Its simple. https://t.co/CMs8Yuc7A1 — Kelly Hallissey (@Bitchiest) May 6, 2024

It really is that simple.

The leaflets are warning the people to leave, the other side doesn’t warn Israelites before they kill their children https://t.co/cgwk5utAB7 — Johnny Jet (@Johnnyjet_) May 6, 2024

No, and Hamas will keep killing Israeli children if given the chance. Israel is going to make sure they don't have that chance again.

The best way to massacre is to let the people you plan to massacre know you are coming so they have time to not be massacred. https://t.co/150JMP2Omd — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts (Fully Unvaccinated) 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) May 6, 2024

Brilliant, really.

War is always brutal and ugly. But Hamas started this and Israel is going to finish it.