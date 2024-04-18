President Joe Biden Warns the Israelis Not to Attack Israel

The Biden administration is doing a bang-up job supporting our ally, Israel. President Biden warned that conditions would be placed on future Israeli aid if the IDF went into the city of Rafah to hunt down Hamas terrorists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was going ahead with the operation. The Jerusalem Post reports Thursday that "the U.S. has approved a potential Israeli Rafah operation in exchange for the Jewish state not conducting counterstrikes on Iran." Why does Israel have to have U.S. approval and pretend the missile strike from Iran never happened?

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden said he made it clear to the Israelis that they were not to move on Haifa … the third largest city in Israel.

BIDEN: "I made it clear to the Israelis — don't move on Haifa!"



Haifa is a major city *IN* Israel. pic.twitter.com/BdNgoDlGkM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

He's fine. He's totally fine. He's with it and in charge and lively and incisive and knowledgeable and... https://t.co/ScId1xtGYi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2024

And if you don't believe it, he'll challenge you to a push-up contest! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) April 18, 2024

This is why he says “Don’t” to everyone



It’s easy to remember



Only half joking — Bloat McQueen (@BloatMcQueen) April 18, 2024

Don't confuse me any more than I already am.

I wonder if he was once in Haifa as a little boy. In Haifa. On that bridge. That bridge with the train on it. — Jess Boosted 🦜y (phi/zer) (@BoostedJess) April 18, 2024

Adults in charge now 💪 — Seneca (@Seneca16049812) April 18, 2024

This is bad on multiple fronts:



1) It shows Biden's forgetfulness/age, and



2) It shows his weak and counterproductive approach on FP where he publicly brags about making demands of an ally fighting a terrorist group instead of those protecting that terrorist group.



Even if… https://t.co/WCpe2R10tB — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 18, 2024

Even if your position is that Israel shouldn't go into Rafah, the only reason to keep saying it publicly is to appease extremists in his base. All while doing so necessarily undermines any pressure on Hamas to release hostages or surrender.

Not even Hamas knows if there are any hostages left alive to surrender.

Maybe he's desperate to find someone he could finally bully into listening to what he says, to listen to his "don't," because he's an ego-bruised crank. — Obser (@realobser) April 18, 2024

But this is the entire point.



This admin treats allies how you should treat enemies (constant pressure with demands and threats) while treating enemies like allies (asking them nicely to comply, private negotiations etc.)https://t.co/8IYCirTxRs — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 18, 2024

On the plus side, the Israelis found it easy to agree to Biden's demand. They are absolutely not going to assault Haifa. Good call, Joe. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) April 18, 2024

So your saying it’s not just his childhood stutter — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) April 18, 2024

We all know, not only will he never agree to debate Trump, but as time goes on, he’ll be kept away from the campaign trail entirely — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) April 18, 2024

Advertisement

How long will his handlers allow him to speak in public? — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) April 18, 2024

He even stumbles with a teleprompter. This is the foreign policy genius who went toe-to-toe with Putin and traveled 17,000 miles with Xi?

Our children's history books will talk about how America literally had no leader during this time. — Donald Ai. Trump (@realdonaldtruai) April 18, 2024

Is it scary that we'd rather have Sen. John Fetterman as president right now?

***



