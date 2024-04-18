Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional H...
SPOILED: NYC Illegal Immigrant Complains Free Food, Housing Not Good Enough and Is...
Explaining Judge Stoner’s Verdict in the Dacia Lacey Baby ‘Smothering’ Case (A Deep...
President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy
CBP Account Warns of *Consequences for Entering US Illegally (*Yeah, About That...)
Biden's Baffling Brain-Rot, Mayorkas' Worst Day Yet
Where Is Pete? Josh Hawley Gets DAMNING Boeing Whistleblower Testimony
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri...
Breaking: 'Transgender' Student in Maryland Wrote 129-Page Manifesto, Planned to Shoot Up...
NPR Reporter Assures Us They’re Working Hard Broadcasting Moments of Joy and Insight
#RIPUncleBosey: Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hash...
WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants
Josh Hawley Catches Jennifer Granholm Lying About Her Stocks
If This Isn't an Example of 'When They Show You Who They Really...

President Joe Biden Warns the Israelis Not to Attack Israel

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Biden administration is doing a bang-up job supporting our ally, Israel. President Biden warned that conditions would be placed on future Israeli aid if the IDF went into the city of Rafah to hunt down Hamas terrorists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was going ahead with the operation. The Jerusalem Post reports Thursday that "the U.S. has approved a potential Israeli Rafah operation in exchange for the Jewish state not conducting counterstrikes on Iran." Why does Israel have to have U.S. approval and pretend the missile strike from Iran never happened?

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden said he made it clear to the Israelis that they were not to move on Haifa … the third largest city in Israel.

Don't confuse me any more than I already am.

Recommended

Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Even if your position is that Israel shouldn't go into Rafah, the only reason to keep saying it publicly is to appease extremists in his base. All while doing so necessarily undermines any pressure on Hamas to release hostages or surrender.

Not even Hamas knows if there are any hostages left alive to surrender.

Advertisement

He even stumbles with a teleprompter. This is the foreign policy genius who went toe-to-toe with Putin and traveled 17,000 miles with Xi?

Is it scary that we'd rather have Sen. John Fetterman as president right now?

***


Tags: ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing
Amy Curtis
Explaining Judge Stoner’s Verdict in the Dacia Lacey Baby ‘Smothering’ Case (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
SPOILED: NYC Illegal Immigrant Complains Free Food, Housing Not Good Enough and Is 'Xenophobic'
Amy Curtis
BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy
Brett T.
Where Is Pete? Josh Hawley Gets DAMNING Boeing Whistleblower Testimony
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement