Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants conservative news to be more regulated… no seriously. Apparently, she thinks people like Tucker Carlson who are HONEST about what’s happening in this country, especially with the nutjobs in her party, are somehow inciting violence.

And trout-for-brains Jen P-Sucky sits there nodding right along.

But you know, it’s the Right that is fascist and stuff.

Watch this nonsense.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says there needs to be more regulation of conservative news because "when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence. Very clearly." pic.twitter.com/HSI5fxUDTP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

This is pretty damn fascist-y, Sandy.

Silencing media she disagrees with? As an elected official?

Not good.

And yet she feels perfectly justified saying this out loud.

Scary stuff.

AOC calls on the government to ban Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts Jen Psaki nods along pic.twitter.com/2vX0ZxuASQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2023

On MSNBC, Jen Psaki allows AOC to lie about Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts by claiming they "incite violence." pic.twitter.com/i3SCXwn0OY — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 23, 2023

We are constantly reminded of the ‘summer of love’ back in 2020 when people just like AOC encouraged violence in the streets. Heck, she was excited when Kavanaugh was attacked trying to have dinner just last year.

Tucker though, he’s the real problem.

Yeah, that’s it.

She is so very clearly, incredibly stupid. Very, very clearly. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 23, 2023

Incredibly, clearly, and very stupid. Yes.

One network compared to how many others? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 23, 2023

She must have missed all those Democrat news conferences calling for violence against conservatives. — Jenn (@NavychickJenn) April 23, 2023

These people are blatantly fascist. It’s horrifying. — 🇺🇸 (@TheBourbonette) April 23, 2023

“Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” in Ferguson was a lie perpetuated for weeks by numerous media outlets, particularly CNN. It stoked racial tension, anti-police sentiment and division, and caused an enormous amount of harm and loss of property. https://t.co/BgdazaG9kR — stevemur (@stevemur) April 23, 2023

Good times.

Spoken like a true communist — Wayne O’Brien 🍊1776 (@WayneO361) April 23, 2023

Fascist as well.

She’s an actress. Literally. — NO (@ADmomof3) April 23, 2023

Always.

