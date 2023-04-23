Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants conservative news to be more regulated… no seriously. Apparently, she thinks people like Tucker Carlson who are HONEST about what’s happening in this country, especially with the nutjobs in her party, are somehow inciting violence.

And trout-for-brains Jen P-Sucky sits there nodding right along.

But you know, it’s the Right that is fascist and stuff.

Watch this nonsense.

This is pretty damn fascist-y, Sandy.

Silencing media she disagrees with? As an elected official?

Not good.

And yet she feels perfectly justified saying this out loud.

Scary stuff.

Trending

We are constantly reminded of the ‘summer of love’ back in 2020 when people just like AOC encouraged violence in the streets. Heck, she was excited when Kavanaugh was attacked trying to have dinner just last year.

Tucker though, he’s the real problem.

Yeah, that’s it.

Incredibly, clearly, and very stupid. Yes.

Good times.

Fascist as well.

Always.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling the trans movement OUT in EPIC speech (watch)

Dom Lucre EXPERTLY tricks Lefties into showing who the REAL haters are with tweet about liberal women’s fantasies

AOC invokes NATURAL DISASTERS (REEE!) to complain about Elon Musk charging for verification

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCconservative mediafox newsregulationsTucker Carlson