Dom Lucre has been known to expertly troll the Left in ways that make them read things they don’t want to read, like claiming Republicans are the real racists in the first tweet in a thread and then going into great detail about how it’s actually Democrats who are the racists. Lucre knows most of them just read the first tweet they agree with and retweet …

Or in this case, he tweeted something to show us all who liberal women really are.

And it ain’t pretty.

Liberal women fantasize about conservative men. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 22, 2023

We really didn’t need that visual of liberal women fantasizing about anyone, dude.

You guys can already guess where this went, right? Full transparency, this editor wasn’t at all shocked to see liberal women disagree (that was sort of the whole point is our guess), but the level of hatred, violence, and ugliness … wow.

And they claim conservatives are the haters.

Take a look at this:

I fantasize about them dying out as a group in some sort of mass rapture but not religious just gone kind of thing Is that what you meant? https://t.co/Wa8SStRVYw — Dara Does Deep State (@daralynn13) April 22, 2023

Fantasizes about them all dying out … sounds friendly, right?

But wait, there’s more!

I fantasize about putting them in jail, yes. — Elizabeth Stockwell (@biffyqueen) April 22, 2023

Not quite death but still pretty mean.

conservatives have an ugliness about them that comes from the inside and rises to the surface. no amount of make up will hide it. — Oniraptor™️ (@0NlRAPTOR) April 23, 2023

Oh, the irony of this tweet. Wonder if this raptor person will ever figure it out.

Yes, we do. We fantasize about how to get rid of them. — Joysgirl (@Joysgirl) April 22, 2023

Yikes.

Dying https://t.co/MbjREltcAr — Your Legacy Will Be Peace (@Lexaclarklover) April 23, 2023

Awww, dying again.

Classy, right?

Sorry, but you're delusional. Liberal women refuse to be controlled by greedy, white men with non-existent penises. We refuse to be enslaved. We are happy and content with being independent. https://t.co/zcVC1Epldg — 🍎Lilith🍎🇺🇦 🌻✌❤🇺🇸 (@LilithResists) April 23, 2023

Only white men are conservatives.

Fascinating.

Awww, and the whole ‘enslaved’ part in response to a black guy was really stupid.

Sure-about them being wholly absent from the planet https://t.co/7NXH6mjok5 — kateneuropsych Dr. Kate Shaw MA/MS/PsyD Auntie Fa (@kateneuropsych) April 23, 2023

Never. Studies show liberal women are the least likely group to want to date people with opposing political views. Another Republican L. https://t.co/85PzcHmjxL — #VoteBlueEveryElection & Turn Texas Blue! 🌐♥️♻️🟧 (@JoeRobinEnjoyer) April 23, 2023

The self-own with this person who likes to name themselves after a hashtag is impressive.

…. being fired out of a giant gun into space. https://t.co/7FiZnJ3MTE — Doctor Blindsy (@ItStoatallyFine) April 22, 2023

I'll pass. (They tend to treat women like they're below them and want control) https://t.co/KKk4vNYr2d — Jess (@CapricornQueenx) April 23, 2023

Says the woman treating an entire group like they’re below her.

No, but conservative men do fantasize about controlling women because they don't respect them. They fantasize about breaking a woman like a wild horse, to make them a servant for their whims and needs. https://t.co/2HX9NHoaSQ — Dan (@manfromthehand) April 23, 2023

Says the man.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Getting rid of them? Burning them? Wat exactly?? https://t.co/DhFcFqJ7nq — 🏴🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈Strange Unusual🇵🇸🇪🇺🏴 (@TheStrangeUnus1) April 23, 2023

Burning them.

Wow.

Drowning? Being mauled by wild dogs? Hit by cars? Paying taxes? Buried alive? https://t.co/wNY5AqXwLt — Sand shoes & Grandad (@corser29) April 22, 2023

See what we mean? It’s one thing to say, ‘Yuck, no way, not my type,’ but it’s quite another to openly tweet about killing a large demo of people. Sounds sort of, oh we dunno, fascist-y. If not that, definitely bigoted.

The Left has never changed their stripes.

