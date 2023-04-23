Dom Lucre has been known to expertly troll the Left in ways that make them read things they don’t want to read, like claiming Republicans are the real racists in the first tweet in a thread and then going into great detail about how it’s actually Democrats who are the racists. Lucre knows most of them just read the first tweet they agree with and retweet …

Or in this case, he tweeted something to show us all who liberal women really are.

And it ain’t pretty.

We really didn’t need that visual of liberal women fantasizing about anyone, dude.

You guys can already guess where this went, right? Full transparency, this editor wasn’t at all shocked to see liberal women disagree (that was sort of the whole point is our guess), but the level of hatred, violence, and ugliness … wow.

And they claim conservatives are the haters.

Take a look at this:

Fantasizes about them all dying out … sounds friendly, right?

But wait, there’s more!

Not quite death but still pretty mean.

Oh, the irony of this tweet. Wonder if this raptor person will ever figure it out.

Yikes.

Awww, dying again.

Classy, right?

Only white men are conservatives.

Fascinating.

Awww, and the whole ‘enslaved’ part in response to a black guy was really stupid.

The self-own with this person who likes to name themselves after a hashtag is impressive.

Says the woman treating an entire group like they’re below her.

Says the man.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Burning them.

Wow.

See what we mean? It’s one thing to say, ‘Yuck, no way, not my type,’ but it’s quite another to openly tweet about killing a large demo of people. Sounds sort of, oh we dunno, fascist-y. If not that, definitely bigoted.

The Left has never changed their stripes.

***

