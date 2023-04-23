We don’t know about you guys, but the self-important meltdown from multiple legacy accounts over blue checks is so damn boring … even we’re tired of writing about them embarrassing and making self-centered jacka*sses out of themselves. The whole #BlockTheBlueCheck movement is filled with whiny nobodies who think their blue checks made them somebodies. It’s not the money, it’s that Elon Musk doesn’t think they’re special.

And they just can’t deal with that.

There are a few Elon cares about, like Stephen King. We’re not entirely sure why he bothers when Stephen is such an ungrateful, entitled toad but to each his own. Stephen thought making a dig at Elon about paying for his check and donating to Ukraine was a good idea.

It was not.

Maybe Stephen King should accept Twitter is just not his thing.

Because ouch …

Trending

So much ouch.

How much has he donated? Gosh, he didn’t say.

Shocker.

And yet, he’s still willing to pay for Stephen’s blue check.

That Stephen complained about.

Pretty sure it’s not Elon who’s the jerk in this situation. Just sayin’.

***

Related:

AOC smearing Tucker Carlson while demanding more regulations on conservative media does NOT go well

Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling the trans movement OUT in EPIC speech (watch)

Dom Lucre EXPERTLY tricks Lefties into showing who the REAL haters are with tweet about liberal women’s fantasies

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskStephen KingtwitterUkraine