We don’t know about you guys, but the self-important meltdown from multiple legacy accounts over blue checks is so damn boring … even we’re tired of writing about them embarrassing and making self-centered jacka*sses out of themselves. The whole #BlockTheBlueCheck movement is filled with whiny nobodies who think their blue checks made them somebodies. It’s not the money, it’s that Elon Musk doesn’t think they’re special.

And they just can’t deal with that.

There are a few Elon cares about, like Stephen King. We’re not entirely sure why he bothers when Stephen is such an ungrateful, entitled toad but to each his own. Stephen thought making a dig at Elon about paying for his check and donating to Ukraine was a good idea.

It was not.

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023

Maybe Stephen King should accept Twitter is just not his thing.

Because ouch …

I’ve donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated? (We turned down the DoD money btw) https://t.co/wpLa6dTnP6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

So much ouch.

How much has he donated? Gosh, he didn’t say.

Shocker.

Apparently, y'all, it would seem that Steven King has blown through his book profits and is living a pauper's existence and cannot affort to pay $8 a month for Twitter. If that's true, Mr. King, maybe you should beg for folks to buy one of your books instead. — Karen 💖 (@i_sing_my_heart) April 23, 2023

He once wore a Ukraine flag lapel pin to a cocktail party. Does that count? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 23, 2023

These celebs will talk about making people pay their fair share of taxes but can’t even fork up $8 for a check mark lol. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 23, 2023

Stephen King is now buried at Pet Cemetery — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) April 23, 2023

Mr. King, you just got REKT! pic.twitter.com/11h3iQn5Eb — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 23, 2023

Few have done as much for 🇺🇦 Ukraine as Elon — Alex (@alex_avoigt) April 23, 2023

And yet, he’s still willing to pay for Stephen’s blue check.

That Stephen complained about.

Pretty sure it’s not Elon who’s the jerk in this situation. Just sayin’.

