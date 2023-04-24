It’s odd watching the Left, Democrats, and media work so hard to protect and even defend the only person who called for protesters to literally go into the Capitol on January 6th. You’d think the guy they have on video doing such a thing would already be behind bars and yet … he’s getting interviewed by 60 Minutes.

And somehow those of us asking WHY he’s not being held accountable are the bad guys.

Oh, and they’re especially mad at Tucker Carlson for picking on poor ol’ Ray.

Watch:

“He’s obsessed with me,” Ray Epps says of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “He’s … [trying] to destroy my life.” Carlson has focused on Epps more than 20 times on his show, which Epps says is to shift blame from those who really instigated rioters on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/pBRS6tMji3 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 23, 2023

Just wow. We get it, we shouldn’t expect much from 60 Minutes because you know, they are 60 Minutes, but to paint Ray as some victim whining about Tucker Carlson ruining HIS life? Give us a break. We’d like to introduce Ray to the people sitting in jail cells whose lives have really been ruined by this so-called ‘insurrection’.

You know, the one he’s on video encouraging?

When did left wingers start supporting Trumpers who incited “insurrection”? — Detroit James (@theDetroitJames) April 24, 2023

*cough cough*

Thomas Massie called it out:

Ray Epps is the only person I’ve seen on video January 5th and January 6th urging and directing people to go into the Capitol. In a text message on January 6th he bragged that he orchestrated it. Why do democrats and the media portray him as the victim? So bizarre. https://t.co/zEY27XGdgi — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 23, 2023

What he said.

Cosplaying Shaman gets arrested and Ray Epps who incites the crowd, goes on 60 minutes. Nothing to 👀. pic.twitter.com/pllnL6hGXU — Steve- living in dystopian times (@abetterworld98) April 24, 2023

There’s a lot of people that are stuck in prison right now, because they just walked in open doors. They are political prisoners, that no one is listening to…. Meanwhile, this guy is walking free. — Colleen🇺🇸💡 (@Coll1313) April 24, 2023

But he says Tucker Carlson is trying to ruin his life and stuff.

It seems Epps was obsessed with a riot on Jan 6th. Why hasn't he been arrested??? Many watched him with their own eyes, and we all saw tons of video footage. Why is he still a free man, and others are STILL in prison??? — Lusinski (@LusinskiS) April 24, 2023

No one needs Tucker to tell us what we see and hear

We’ve all seen the clips

Why haven’t you been arrested? — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) April 24, 2023

He’s not obsessed. He just knows he’s lying. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) April 24, 2023

I hope you asked him about these clips. Because this is why people think he is a fed. https://t.co/BgijuNcct9 — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) April 24, 2023

They didn’t.

Thanks for confirming Ray Epps is a fed. Great job. — Rat Taco (@RatTaco7) April 24, 2023

Meep.

***

***

