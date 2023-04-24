Today we salute all of the real women leaders of this country …

Real women don’t have to fake it, says Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

HA HA HA HA

She’s right.

Watch THIS:

Real women don’t have to fake it. WATCH⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Real women work too hard for this …

And if it covers up the label of a woke beer company well, that’s ok.

Guys, it’s real. And hilariously brilliant.

HA HA HA HA HA

Cue the shrieking:

is this a parody? who hacked your account? — Ticker History 🗞 (@TickerHistory) April 24, 2023

It's like a GOP-horror-comedy directed by Marge, produced by Kari Lake, written by Boebert (if she knew how to write) and enjoyed by Mike Lindell in his dark basement. — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) April 24, 2023

Argle bargle RAR.

Look at those sad little waves.

If Boebert was a governor this is what it would look like. — Kevin Scott (@myiq1) April 24, 2023

So. Mad.

So easy.

Oh look! It's grifting o-clock! — 🇮🇹🇺🇸 Anis Jerbi 🇺🇦🇹🇳 (@ArtistAJ17) April 24, 2023

You're a liar, you fake it every day. — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) April 24, 2023

Huh?

Ummm… I TRULY hope this is a parody video from late night. REAL women who are REAL patriots who actually know and support veterans – cough cough family – would have a few things to say about those “salutes”. 🤨

(Short mustache not included) — Erika #TRUTH #StandWithUkraine Andrade🗽🌎 🇺🇦 (@_ErikaAndrade_) April 24, 2023

This is like the cringiest thing ive seen all day. 😂 — Kareem T. – Summa Cum Laude (@kareemthegemini) April 24, 2023

Oh, we’re seeing much cringier things.

Like Kareem’s tweet … and others whining in this thread.

This whole "real women" thing just seems like someone picking a fight where there isn't one. Like why? Why do some people care so much? Why aren't they just happy their life is so much easier for being born the gender they identify with, I mean I think it's wildly convenient. — Jennifer Strahan (@j_grieshaber) April 24, 2023

There’s a huge fight.

Real women aren’t intimidated or scared of trans women. We know who we are and we welcome our sisters . Real women want a united America not a divided America — Miz Anthrope (@jenaglez) April 24, 2023

Sit down and shut up women who don’t want men in your locker rooms!

Seriously with this crap?

“Real women” but you had menopause already? your basically a man there’s nothing that makes you a woman anymore now that you grow facial hair and you can’t get pregnant. — Robert F. Kennedy (@sexyRFK) April 24, 2023

Dude, that’s just creepy.

Real women, don't take away other woman's freedom. You better remember real woman got you the freedom to vote, work, have your own bank account. Any freedom you conservative women have came from a liberal, real woman. — evie (@evieb52) April 24, 2023

REEEEEE.

And on and on and on.

It’s an ad for a koozie … and they lost their minds over it.

Makes us miss the days when she was Trump’s press secretary. So many tears, so little time.

***

***

