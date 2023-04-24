Sneaky, dirty CBS.

Interviewing Moms for Liberty but deliberately ignoring the very books the moms (and dads) are fighting to get removed from public school libraries so they can pretend the group is just a bunch of unhinged racists trying to keep white kids from learning about black history.

It’s really obnoxious, even for CBS.

Watch.

The books in question are about sex and gender identity.

Gosh, notice they don’t actually mention what the books are about or show any images from said books. Almost as if that would negate their narrative … they probably also can’t show those images on TV because they are very graphic.

Which would prove Moms for Liberty’s point.

Lost of people called CBS out:

But racism! REEEEE!

Trending

And hasn’t trusted them in a long, long time.

Apparently.

They won’t show the images.

Maybe they can’t.

As we all know, they’re pornographic and other stations around the country couldn’t show the books or images.

And then Moms for Liberty DROPPED them:

We all know why.

***

