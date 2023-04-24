Sneaky, dirty CBS.

Interviewing Moms for Liberty but deliberately ignoring the very books the moms (and dads) are fighting to get removed from public school libraries so they can pretend the group is just a bunch of unhinged racists trying to keep white kids from learning about black history.

It’s really obnoxious, even for CBS.

Watch.

Activists in 37 states have challenged school districts for offering non-fiction and fiction books that discuss race and racism, slavery, sex and gender identity. Martha Teichner talks with Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich, founders of Moms for Liberty. https://t.co/xmoGsKBRgm pic.twitter.com/RmqmCuIpEm — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 22, 2023

The books in question are about sex and gender identity.

Gosh, notice they don’t actually mention what the books are about or show any images from said books. Almost as if that would negate their narrative … they probably also can’t show those images on TV because they are very graphic.

Which would prove Moms for Liberty’s point.

Lost of people called CBS out:

How dare these parents try to stop pornography in schools along with the preparatory exploitation of children commonly known as grooming. https://t.co/9OQ6l4tCpd — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 23, 2023

But racism! REEEEE!

You mean, porn. They don’t want porn in childrens Libraries, why lie about what the books are? This is why nobody watches you anymore or trusts you — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) April 23, 2023

And hasn’t trusted them in a long, long time.

So you're cool with kids seeing this?https://t.co/IniahmEBAN — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) April 23, 2023

Apparently.

Dear CBS, please show the "pornographic" images at issue so we can all judge for ourselves whether the books should be among those selected for young children. More actual info would be useful for this debate. — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) April 23, 2023

They won’t show the images.

Maybe they can’t.

As we all know, they’re pornographic and other stations around the country couldn’t show the books or images.

Thank you for featuring these amazing moms. I hope everyone buys tickets to @Moms4Liberty’s annual summit in Philadelphia. https://t.co/Y14JpBHV5Y — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 24, 2023

Why didn’t you show the actual books? — Hepzibah_Splurge (@hepsplurge) April 23, 2023

Show the books. — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) April 23, 2023

I'm going to give the people screaming about giving racist, fascist, moms a platform the benefit of the doubt. I doubt any of them have actually seen the content they're fighting so hard to be in school libraries. https://t.co/JuJoXq0gdg — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) April 23, 2023

And then Moms for Liberty DROPPED them:

Why did @CBSNews not show the porn images from the books we shared with them? Looks like they are the ones banning the truth of what is actually being fought about in public schools. Why not share the graphic images on TV @CBSSunday? #TellUsWhy @RealJanePauley https://t.co/L6HlrQTz43 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) April 23, 2023

We all know why.

***

***

