Poor Nikki Fried. She tries so hard to somehow put DeSantis in his place and yet she continues to fail … so hard. Maybe she should accept this whole political thing is just not for her and move on to something more her speed. Like underwater basketweaving or cat herding.

We can’t even make fun of her for losing to DeSantis because she couldn’t even beat the guy DeSantis destroyed by 20 points.

Womp womp.

If Ron is a fraud this makes her look even worse.

She gets that, yes?

Never mind, we’re not sure she ‘gets’ much of anything.

Oops.

No, she does not.

Many governors have taken trips abroad, even during legislative sessions. Nikki is implying that Ron DeSantis’s trip is an anomaly and it just isn’t

It is sort of weird to see her working so hard for Trump. Hope he sends her a thank you card and some cookies.

And then Nikki kept trying to claim they don’t leave during legislative sessions, and that’s not true either.

But hey, DeSantis BAD.

What a joke.

***

***

