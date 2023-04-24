Poor Nikki Fried. She tries so hard to somehow put DeSantis in his place and yet she continues to fail … so hard. Maybe she should accept this whole political thing is just not for her and move on to something more her speed. Like underwater basketweaving or cat herding.

We can’t even make fun of her for losing to DeSantis because she couldn’t even beat the guy DeSantis destroyed by 20 points.

Womp womp.

Out of curiosity, name another past or current governor (not just Florida) who has taken a “trade mission” out of the country during their legislative session. Florida’s leg session is only 60 days & dates are known pretty far in advance. Ron is a fraud. #WhereisRon — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 23, 2023

If Ron is a fraud this makes her look even worse.

She gets that, yes?

Never mind, we’re not sure she ‘gets’ much of anything.

How are you so bad at this?https://t.co/dQy6vwQY18 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 23, 2023

Oops.

I mean seriously do you even Google?https://t.co/6B6eqTF0hW — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 23, 2023

No, she does not.

Many governors have taken trips abroad, even during legislative sessions. Nikki is implying that Ron DeSantis’s trip is an anomaly and it just isn’t.

Missouri governor Parson to Israel

Idaho Governor Little to Singapore

Washington Governor Inslee to Mexico

Illinois Governor Quinn to Mexico

And this article outlines many other trips. https://t.co/wxywW4cfZU — Florida Julie🦩🐊🚀🗽 (@byzosgal) April 23, 2023

wild that you’re working so hard to carry team trump’s water on this one — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 23, 2023

It is sort of weird to see her working so hard for Trump. Hope he sends her a thank you card and some cookies.

Governors do this regularly… — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) April 23, 2023

And then Nikki kept trying to claim they don’t leave during legislative sessions, and that’s not true either.

Hi Nikki, Californian here – my Governor, Gavin Newsom, has repeatedly left the country, including while our legislature was in session. — Will, supporter of those things you don’t like (@spudhawg) April 23, 2023

But hey, DeSantis BAD.

What a joke.

