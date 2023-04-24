As Twitchy readers know, Tucker Carlson and Fox News have ‘parted ways’ which seems like a friendly way to say he doesn’t work there anymore. All sorts of rumors are floating around social media (shocking, we know) but it looks like Rupert Murdoch made the decision to fire Tucker.

NEWS Rupert Murdoch made the decision to fire Tucker Carlson. Murdoch is said to be concerned over Carlson's coverage of January 6 including conspiracy theories about government agents being involved.@SteveBattaglio scoopshttps://t.co/qYJimgcib2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2023

A Fox News representative had no other details on Carlson’s exit. People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the people said. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. A Fox News representative would not comment. Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents.

We have to wonder what happens to the J6 footage though; Kevin McCarthy didn’t give the footage to Fox News, he gave it to Tucker. The plot THICKENS.

2. To explain this…think of Rupert Murdoch as Liz Cheney. Conservative but with limits. He's always made it clear that January 6 was a limit. Lachlan Murdoch, however, is way more conservative than his dad and aligned more with Tucker. But Rupert remains in control. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2023

He was in the Top 10 in ratings last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2AZAaOGfOC — Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) April 24, 2023

Not to mention his ratings are usually even higher without NBA and NHL playoffs.

