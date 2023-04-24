Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Fox News and Tucker Carlson of incitement to violence and suggested that they should be regulated by the government. And speaking of Fox News and Tucker Carlson:

Is this a joke?

Apparently not:

Here’s the official statement:

Wow. Love him or hate him, Tucker Carlson was a ratings magnet for Fox News. Wonder what happened.

Fairly.

Some things to consider:

Stay tuned, we guess?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

