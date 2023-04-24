Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Fox News and Tucker Carlson of incitement to violence and suggested that they should be regulated by the government. And speaking of Fox News and Tucker Carlson:

#BREAK: Fox News: “ FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways” 🚨 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 24, 2023

+ “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.” — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 24, 2023

Is this a joke?

Apparently not:

BREAKING Fox News has announced that Tucker Carlson is leaving the network saying they’ve agreed to “part ways.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2023

Here’s the official statement:

#BREAKING: "Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways." pic.twitter.com/kY1mlJxzOV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2023

Wow. Love him or hate him, Tucker Carlson was a ratings magnet for Fox News. Wonder what happened.

Tucker out at FNC: pic.twitter.com/qWgak4F8QA — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 24, 2023

Well this is fairly earth-shattering! https://t.co/QJSuOakTlc — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 24, 2023

Fairly.

Beyond the news itself, what's really bizarre and eyebrow-raising about Tucker's departure from Fox is that they aren't even giving him a final appearance to say goodbye to viewers or tell them about whatever he's doing next. They're just disappearing him. https://t.co/MUJGAle0PT — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 24, 2023

Some things to consider:

Bill O’Reilly was No. 1 when he was cancelled following a costly settlement, and Fox viewers were not happy about it. https://t.co/1BkifiBiwS — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 24, 2023

All true: 1-Tucker is good at what he does & will be hard to replace, so in the short run, this is bad for Fox. 2-The time slot is more valuable than Tucker is. Whoever ultimately fills it will get good ratings. 3-Rebuilding w/o Tucker might make Fox stronger long term. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 24, 2023

Stay tuned, we guess?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!