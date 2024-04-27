Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS

Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:00 PM on April 27, 2024
We didn't know who Bandy X Lee was either, but apparently, she's one of many Trump-hating grifters who torched her professional credibility by trying to capitalize on widespread TDS.

As the Left begins to freak out that the Supreme Court may not give them the answer they want on Trump's immunity case, or at least not resolve the matter soon enough to benefit them before November's election, the unhinged takes are going to be bombarding social media.

Bandy X Lee set up a conference at Yale in 2017 to discuss the mental health of Donald Trump. She pushed the 25th Amendment argument against the former president and also wrote a collection of essays titled The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which became a NYT best seller.

In other words, she's a political hack who violated a basic rule of decency (the Goldwater rule) which states that you don't make diagnoses about public figures without their consent or without evaluating them in person. She was fired from Yale as a result.

Well, we're not psychiatrists so we have no problem saying this woman is a loon and she also appears to be constitutionally illiterate.

You would think a person who has milked the cash cow of left-wing Trump hate would at least be educated on the basic functioning of government, especially if you're going to whine to your 100,000 Twitter/X followers about presidential immunity.

Nope.

Perhaps Ms. Lee should bandy about Article I, Sections 2 and 3, and Article II, Section 4.

Guess what she'll find?

That's right, she'd find it is not 'the job of Merrick Garland to remove' Supreme Court justices. The Constitution doesn't give the Attorney General, a political appointee, the power to remove Supreme Court justices.

Anyone who believes this is in Merrick Garland's power should be roundly mocked and their political opinions ignored.

People know she has no clue what she's talking about, but they also know it would be hilarious to listen to her try to explain it.

Ha! Seriously, we thought it had to be a parody when we first read it. We were honestly surprised to learn it was a real person.

Her replies are a mix of 'You're a clown' and 'I agree, Merrick Garland should totally do that'. The misinformation is strong in this one.

There is definitely something Menschian about this tweet. Good times.

That would be … everyone.

They do it constantly, and we'll keep making sure everyone knows they're full of it.

