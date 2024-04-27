Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS

We didn't know who Bandy X Lee was either, but apparently, she's one of many Trump-hating grifters who torched her professional credibility by trying to capitalize on widespread TDS.

Advertisement

As the Left begins to freak out that the Supreme Court may not give them the answer they want on Trump's immunity case, or at least not resolve the matter soon enough to benefit them before November's election, the unhinged takes are going to be bombarding social media.

The SCOTUS relies on honorable justices to recuse themselves if there were even an “appearance” of conflict, so as to preserve public trust. When a rogue justice who does not even know the meaning of honor has made it in, it is the job of Merrick Garland to remove him. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) April 27, 2024

Bandy X Lee set up a conference at Yale in 2017 to discuss the mental health of Donald Trump. She pushed the 25th Amendment argument against the former president and also wrote a collection of essays titled The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which became a NYT best seller.

And if they refuse, you can have them subjected to an involuntary psychiatric evaluation, right? https://t.co/u49h3VkqkP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 27, 2024

In other words, she's a political hack who violated a basic rule of decency (the Goldwater rule) which states that you don't make diagnoses about public figures without their consent or without evaluating them in person. She was fired from Yale as a result.

Well, we're not psychiatrists so we have no problem saying this woman is a loon and she also appears to be constitutionally illiterate.

Perhaps you should retake civics class. — boomeridiot (@Donn74) April 27, 2024

You would think a person who has milked the cash cow of left-wing Trump hate would at least be educated on the basic functioning of government, especially if you're going to whine to your 100,000 Twitter/X followers about presidential immunity.

Nope.

Perhaps Ms. Lee should bandy about Article I, Sections 2 and 3, and Article II, Section 4.

Guess what she'll find?

Garland holds no such power. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) April 27, 2024

That's right, she'd find it is not 'the job of Merrick Garland to remove' Supreme Court justices. The Constitution doesn't give the Attorney General, a political appointee, the power to remove Supreme Court justices.

Anyone who believes this is in Merrick Garland's power should be roundly mocked and their political opinions ignored.

What is the constitutional mechanism for Merrick Garland to remove a SCOTUS justice? — MY REAL NAME is Ed Gruberman (@jumpinjonnydee) April 27, 2024

Maybe you can explain how that would work? With emphasis on the law and Constitutional powers that could make that happen? — The Queen of Sicily 💮 (@Yeoh23) April 27, 2024

People know she has no clue what she's talking about, but they also know it would be hilarious to listen to her try to explain it.

This parody is weak and needs more work. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

Ha! Seriously, we thought it had to be a parody when we first read it. We were honestly surprised to learn it was a real person.

mmmmm....no, that's not even in the universe of correct. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) April 27, 2024

Her replies are a mix of 'You're a clown' and 'I agree, Merrick Garland should totally do that'. The misinformation is strong in this one.

"Sources have confirmed that the Marshal of the Supreme Court spoke to Merrick Garland..." https://t.co/kmikhQ7th9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 27, 2024

There is definitely something Menschian about this tweet. Good times.

Fake doctor and witch also not very good at political science. Who'd have guessed? https://t.co/sw49pYoIri — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) April 27, 2024

That would be … everyone.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Imagine typing this and thinking "yeah, that's good." https://t.co/WdczYXybVf — "lol," said jon. "lmao." (@jontheharris) April 27, 2024

They do it constantly, and we'll keep making sure everyone knows they're full of it.