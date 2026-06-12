Raw Story Journo Defends Platner’s Nazi Tattoo as ‘Drunk Mistake’ — Ex-Girlfriends Say He Knew for Years

Listen, people should not accuse others of being Nazis without hard proof. That's a terrible accusation. That being said, if a man has a Nazi tattoo, he is a history buff who knows a whole lot about WW2 history and old friends claim he has known what the tattoo meant for years (and he still kept it), he's a Nazi.

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If you're unironically calling Graham Platner a Nazi, you're not a serious person.



He's a doofus who got drunk with his military unit overseas, they all got a tattoo, he later learned it was an obscure Nazi symbol and he stupidly kept it anyway because he thought it looked cool. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) June 10, 2026

Lots of people have drunk tattoos. They get daisies or dolphins or Disney characters. Some drunk blokes get tattoos of naked ladies. They don't get Nazi tattoos. That's not normal. If someone was so drunk they made such an egregious mistake, they'd do whatever was necessary when they sobered up to rectify that mistake. Platner comes from wealth. He had the means to seek removal.

“Obscure Nazi symbol” meaning the symbol that is universally utilized in popular mass media to indicate the wearer is a Nazi https://t.co/t5bzAXJC4k pic.twitter.com/fl6n8pQFLH — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 11, 2026

This symbol was even in the Indiana Jones movies. Give it a rest.

The people who call anything and everything a "dog whistle" want you to believe the symbol on every SS officer's hat is so obscure that Graham Platner couldn't have reasonably known it was a Nazi symbol. https://t.co/HjvypiT9O4 pic.twitter.com/MYCnfUvB0a — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) June 12, 2026

He knew. We now have two ex-girlfriends who confirm he knew. We have texts both of those girlfriends sent their friends about the Nazi tattoo when they heard he was running for office. Platner knew.

I like how these same f***ers say that Platner is a smart, well-read, history buff... who just happened to not recognize he'd stuck Heinrich Himmler's super famous hat decoration on his chest.



I knew what that f***ing thing was when I was a little kid, having read books about… https://t.co/YDAyZEWvv6 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) June 11, 2026

This guy is a cowboy in the same way Graham Planter is a working class oysterman.





By obscure, you mean probably the 3rd most known Nazi symbol in existence. https://t.co/apnb8HomtG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 12, 2026

I'm unironically saying that once he knew what it meant but kept it, lied about having it, changed his story once it was proven he had it, and turned out to be a domestic abusing Jew hater, I decided it was entirely possible that he's a Nazi. https://t.co/u7TzSSSDy4 — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 12, 2026

This dude has been extended so much benefit of the doubt it has reached levels of ridiculousness at this point.

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You are a retard and a liar.



A lying retard. https://t.co/r2wAQgYhY3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 11, 2026

A serious person calls Jews like Roseanne Barr and Stephen Miller Nazis, but draws the line at the guy with a Nazi tattoo on his chest who keeps talking about AIPAC and the Epstein Class if he votes the right way.



That’s what serious people do. https://t.co/iSLDkglF6N pic.twitter.com/YVjcQZiiW1 — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) June 11, 2026

Make it make sense.

It’s not obscure



it was on Ralph Fiennes’ hat in Schindler’s list



It was on the bad guys in two of the Wolfenstein games. And he says he’s an avid World War II video game player



It is even on the hats in the famous “are we the baddies” skit. It’s literally featured as the main… https://t.co/n2WN1nChYt — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 11, 2026

Maybe a journalist should stop denying reality. It's a bad look.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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