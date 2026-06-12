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Raw Story Journo Defends Platner’s Nazi Tattoo as ‘Drunk Mistake’ — Ex-Girlfriends Say He Knew for Years

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 12, 2026
meme

Listen, people should not accuse others of being Nazis without hard proof. That's a terrible accusation. That being said, if a man has a Nazi tattoo, he is a history buff who knows a whole lot about WW2 history and old friends claim he has known what the tattoo meant for years (and he still kept it), he's a Nazi. 

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Lots of people have drunk tattoos. They get daisies or dolphins or Disney characters. Some drunk blokes get tattoos of naked ladies. They don't get Nazi tattoos. That's not normal. If someone was so drunk they made such an egregious mistake, they'd do whatever was necessary when they sobered up to rectify that mistake. Platner comes from wealth. He had the means to seek removal. 

This symbol was even in the Indiana Jones movies. Give it a rest. 

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He knew. We now have two ex-girlfriends who confirm he knew. We have texts both of those girlfriends sent their friends about the Nazi tattoo when they heard he was running for office. Platner knew.

This guy is a cowboy in the same way Graham Planter is a working class oysterman.


This dude has been extended so much benefit of the doubt it has reached levels of ridiculousness at this point. 

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Make it make sense.

 Maybe a journalist should stop denying reality. It's a bad look.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS HISTORY HOLOCAUST GRAHAM PLATNER

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