Welp, it’s official.

President Sippy Cup announced first thing this morning that he would indeed be running for a second term as the Puppet in Chief. And he did so with a fancy ‘commercial’ (c’mon, they’re not even really campaign ads anymore) about individual freedoms and how the super duper evil MAGA REPUBLICANS want to make Americans miserable.

They really laid it on thick so you know ol’ Joe doesn’t have anything to actually run on.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Biden wants four more years. Yikes.

You’d think one of those 112 Executive Orders he’s signed in the last three years would have done something to stand up for democracy, right? Ok, we’re so kidding because EOs are like the opposite of democracy … still.

His announcement is not going over very well.

The man who had thousands fired for not wanting an ineffective vaccine, targeting your Second Amendment rights and subverting the First Amendment through big tech censorship is running on a platform of “freedom.” https://t.co/FK3BD6Rs02 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2023

Didn’t you just put some one in jail for memes? Lol — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 25, 2023

You’re trying to take away our freedoms — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 25, 2023

There is no mention of climate change at all. The most important crisis and issue of our time, literally the existence of the planet at stake, and nothing. We can't inflate our way of this climate catastrophe. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 25, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Americans overwhelmingly don’t want Joe Biden to “finish the job.” In fact, after his destructive agenda, his slogan is a warning against his reelection!pic.twitter.com/Xl1K9N5ZRR — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 25, 2023

Segregationist sez what? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 25, 2023

Oof.

You are the worst president in United States history. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) April 25, 2023

National Embarrassment — 🌡Mercury Rising (@RealestMercury) April 25, 2023

We aren’t a Democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic! — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) April 25, 2023

You mean, Obama wants a fourth term… pic.twitter.com/AoMLlOPPwo — Gen. John Starks Ghost (@Zao2369) April 25, 2023

*cough cough*

Retire, you absolute clown — 斎藤由紀 (@Saito___Yuki) April 25, 2023

Why won’t you be debating your opponents, Joe? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) April 25, 2023

But sure, Democrats, you go with that.

***

