Leading trans health group (whatever that means), WPATH, has a bone to pick with Matt Walsh. Seems they consider him enemy number one …

As if that could possibly be a bad thing.

Leading trans health group names Matt Walsh as top enemy, equates bans on child sex changes to racismhttps://t.co/D1XXCVQIbp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 24, 2023

From The Post Millennial:

The president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) has penned a letter in which the celebrity gender surgeon compares bans on experimental child sex changes to racial discrimination and claims that nature lacks a definitive answer to the question of what a woman is.

HOO boy.

C’mon.

But wait, there’s more!

To conclude the message, Bowers takes aim at Matt Walsh’s 2022 documentary What is a Woman? Calling the film “trite and condescending,” Bowers, a trans-identified male, criticizes Walsh for leaving out the answer to the question, “as though the answer was obvious.”

It is obvious. It’s science, in fact.

“What was cut from the piece was reality,” said Bowers, seemingly without a hint of irony, before going on to claim that “nature lacks a definitive answer to the question.”

Matt seems all torn up about it. Oh, wait. No.

Very happy to wear this label https://t.co/sNSfTzeeyv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 25, 2023

Happy.

Heck, he sounds proud even.

Atta boy, Matt.

It's pretty amazing that anyone would want to treat a child with a mental disorder (gender dysphoria) by having them undergo a sex change. — Mark (@MarkInvicta) April 25, 2023

This should be a t-shirt — Joe Glassman (@GlassmanJoe) April 25, 2023

I would call this life achievements ✨ — Ken (@kenhewage) April 25, 2023

Seriously. Walsh should put it on his resume.

I hope you have an award cabinet in a prominent location at your home. You’re 2 away from a lifetime achievement 😂 — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) April 25, 2023

The top enemy of child mutilators. That's high praise, well done. — Dr. Bozo (@somanyclownslol) April 25, 2023

It is indeed.

***

***

