So basically Don Lemon was a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot. Who knew?

Gold star for those of you who recognize where that quote above came from.

We’ve heard plenty about why Don Lemon was fired from CNN but reading this from CNN insiders who were more than happy to serve him up? Wow. Just wow. This guy was a freakin’ nightmare, especially to women. And many of them thought he was untouchable because of his race and persuasion – for far too long, they were right.

CNN insiders say this is the REAL reason Don Lemon was FINALLY squeezed out the door – and it's no wonder network staff can't stop celebrating his ousting.

"The way he talked to Poppy at the end of that interview was not lost on Poppy or the executives…"https://t.co/7rPrHVjF1m — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 26, 2023

From The Daily Mail:

After all, this has been long overdue.

Indeed, Lemon’s departure comes just weeks after DailyMail.com reported that female CNN employees were increasingly concerned Lemon had become ‘untouchable’ – and that network bosses were protecting him despite a litany of accusations of cruel misogyny and maltreatment of co-workers going back decades. ‘Without a doubt, a white straight male would have been fired by now,’ one employee said of Lemon, who came out as gay in 2011. ‘He’s a minority in his race and sexuality… Don seems to be in a protected class, and he continues to get away with behavior that others wouldn’t.’ As such, Lemon promptly lost his prime-time hosting gig and was moved instead to join journalists Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on the newly minted CNN This Morning show. Negative reports began to emerge almost immediately. Things got so bad that some women were reportedly refusing to appear on TV alongside him. CNN declined to comment on these fresh allegations – but now it seems the line has finally changed.

FINALLY changed.

Took ’em long enough.

CNN insider rips ousted Lemon, says he thought being ‘black and gay’ was a ‘get out of jail free card’ https://t.co/6koWww5V4H pic.twitter.com/xvYNQFBamU — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) April 27, 2023

Talk about a sense of entitlement.

CNN insiders: Why Don Lemon was fired and staff can't stop celebrating | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/Lw604lja51 — P-E-Z (@pez1963) April 26, 2023

Can’t stop celebrating.

That says so much about Don, and ain’t none of it any good.

***

***

