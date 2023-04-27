We get it, Adam, you want to date Tucker.

But sorry, lil guy, but he’s just not that into you.

As you all know by now, Tucker Carlson put out a pretty damn good video last night sort of updating everyone … while triggering mouth breathers like Adam Kinzinger. Earlier we put together a story about people losing their minds on the ‘Go Tucker’ hashtag, but Adam here is special.

In an annoying, point-and-laugh-at-him sort of way. Not entirely sure why he thought this was a gotcha or even a good response to Tucker but here we are:

The world will move on, bye bye Tucker. Don’t let the door hit ya https://t.co/qNtlWXdIy3 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 27, 2023

At this point, we almost feel sorry for Adam.

Almost.

His entire existence is built around trolling and he’s not very good at it so … we just cringe.

And you know, make fun of him.

Funny, this is what we said when you “retired” from Congress. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) April 27, 2023

AKA when the Democrats he panders to gerrymandered him out of a job.

Tucker: 28.6M views (so far) Crybaby: 77.2K views 'Nuff said. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) April 27, 2023

Nearly 50 million now.

Genuinely curious how you could disagree with anything @TuckerCarlson just said and still call yourself an American much less a conservative one.

You hate America, conservative Americans, and prove it with every single garbage tweet you tweet @AdamKinzinger NAFO #fella.#Leftist — WickedSon (@SoggyBottom22) April 27, 2023

C’mon man, that Ukrainian war ain’t gonna fund itself!

Tucker depicting the size of Adam's brain.😁 pic.twitter.com/3Q6Ltecp9L — America is back! (@nancylee2016) April 27, 2023

As if your opinion, even matters. You were left behind how long ago. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) April 27, 2023

He's not gonna date you, Adam. Psst! You do Not speak for the world! You only speak for you and maybe the #Libtards who defend you. — PoliticalAbhor (@PoliticalAbhor) April 27, 2023

Tucker made you cry little fella?

😂 — Real Phil Jones ™🦅🇺🇸 (@RealPJones) April 27, 2023

So why are you watching him? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 27, 2023

It’s a fair question.

One Adam will never answer.

***

***

