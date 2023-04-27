Would you look at that? Geraldo Rivera taking a crappy, smug, victory lap after Tucker Carlson parted ways with Fox News. You guys, the fact Fox got rid of Tucker and kept this yahoo says a whole lot about the direction they’re going in … and it’s not good.

Granted, we’d only be surprised if ol’ Geraldo wasn’t trying to somehow make this about himself for clicks and taps but still.

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2023

Always keepin’ it classy, Jerry.

Guess we should just be thankful he didn’t post a picture of himself without a shirt on to prove how tough he is with his tweet.

Anyone else just here for the ratio? — Jessica Hyde (@Mashugana_Kat) April 27, 2023

lol it’s so awesome that you’re on the wrong side — Phil Valencia (@commonsensei) April 27, 2023

We watched what footage we've been "allowed" to see. Did you? If you did, you'd know what you just said here is complete BS. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) April 27, 2023

You are embarrassing. Stop. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 26, 2023

Just stop it. Tucker didn't invent the words that came out of Ray Epps' mouth – which were accurately identified by onlookers. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 26, 2023

You’re ridiculous — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) April 27, 2023

Heh.

Greg Gutfeld didn’t need to say much to drop Geraldo:

You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people. https://t.co/20LOwVzXwS — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 26, 2023

Truly.

Man of the people.

Class act.

Heh.

***

