Would you look at that? Geraldo Rivera taking a crappy, smug, victory lap after Tucker Carlson parted ways with Fox News. You guys, the fact Fox got rid of Tucker and kept this yahoo says a whole lot about the direction they’re going in … and it’s not good.

Granted, we’d only be surprised if ol’ Geraldo wasn’t trying to somehow make this about himself for clicks and taps but still.

Always keepin’ it classy, Jerry.

Guess we should just be thankful he didn’t post a picture of himself without a shirt on to prove how tough he is with his tweet.

Greg Gutfeld didn’t need to say much to drop Geraldo:

