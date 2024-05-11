White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics
J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only Sh...
Where are the 'KIDS IN CAGES' Democrats Hyperventilating Over Mass. Gov's Plan to...
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her...
DNC, Biden WH Already Searching for Excuses to Make the Dem Convention as...
Trump Torpedoes Report About Who He's Considering for Running Mate With 1 Sentence
Biden WH WON'T Like CNN's Explanation for 'Why Trump Is in a MUCH...
AGAIN!? Ron DeSantis 'Needs to Make Gavin Newsom a New Poop Map'
Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar? McDonald's May Offer a Five Dollar Meal...
'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate
Newsom-Appointed Regulators OK Change to Utility Billing That Makes Responsible Users PAY...
POPCORN TIME: DNC Prepares for Major Protests at Chicago Convention, Without Help of...
Antisemites in the UK's National Union of Students Have Expelled Union of Jewish...

Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A lot of people have been noting that President Donald Trump was impeached over a supposed "quid pro quo" phone call with the president of Ukraine. Isn't that the same thing President Joe Biden is doing by conditioning congressionally approved military aid to Israel on Israel's not invading the city of Rafah? Why hasn't Biden been impeached yet?

Advertisement

We were wondering when somebody would step up, and that person was Florida Rep. Cory Mills:

… President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a 'quid pro quo' with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden's conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States.

Will Speaker Mike Johnson bring these articles to the floor for a vote?

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Advertisement

That was our thought. Biden should have already been impeached for failing in his duty to protect the border, not to mention that ongoing impeachment inquiry into his foreign business interests.

Advertisement

Sure, as soon as you enumerate the high crimes and misdemeanors that led to Trump's first impeachment? We'd heard from that that "quid pro quo" was a bad thing. Impeachable.

Sure, this will go nowhere — Sen. Chuck Schumer would table it even if Speaker Mike Johnson brings it to a vote — but it's nice to see someone point out the obvious double standard.

***

Tags: IMPEACHMENT ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of the Call With Netanyahu
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only She Can
Aaron Walker
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics
Brett T.
Where are the 'KIDS IN CAGES' Democrats Hyperventilating Over Mass. Gov's Plan to House Illegals?
Doug P.
'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union Doug P.
Advertisement