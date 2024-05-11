Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

A lot of people have been noting that President Donald Trump was impeached over a supposed "quid pro quo" phone call with the president of Ukraine. Isn't that the same thing President Joe Biden is doing by conditioning congressionally approved military aid to Israel on Israel's not invading the city of Rafah? Why hasn't Biden been impeached yet?

We were wondering when somebody would step up, and that person was Florida Rep. Cory Mills:

As a member of the House of Representatives, it is my constitutional duty to present articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his most recent abuse of power.



In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President… — Rep. Cory Mills 🇺🇸 (@RepMillsPress) May 11, 2024

… President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a 'quid pro quo' with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden's conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States.

Will Speaker Mike Johnson bring these articles to the floor for a vote?

"In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office"... https://t.co/BG3LNek19g — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 10, 2024

That was our thought. Biden should have already been impeached for failing in his duty to protect the border, not to mention that ongoing impeachment inquiry into his foreign business interests.

If I were them, I wouldn't even know where to begin. He's violated so many damn things.



Sure, as soon as you enumerate the high crimes and misdemeanors that led to Trump's first impeachment? We'd heard from that that "quid pro quo" was a bad thing. Impeachable.

Sure, this will go nowhere — Sen. Chuck Schumer would table it even if Speaker Mike Johnson brings it to a vote — but it's nice to see someone point out the obvious double standard.

***