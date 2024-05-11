J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only She Can

Now, first, we aren’t talking about proper, American football, but the sport civilized countries call soccer. Or as James Taranto called it: ‘Metric football.’

Jokes aside, the English Twitter/X account called simply ‘Pride’ posted this early this morning (Eastern Time):

Lucy Clark, the world’s first openly transgender referee, has made history by becoming the first trans manager in the top 5 divisions of English women’s football.



The former referee has taken over at Sutton United. FABULOUS! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/Lh5v1AZG9X — PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧 (@prideukorg) May 11, 2024

We’re thankful to them for explaining that he was ‘openly transgender.’ We’re pretty sure we never would have grokked that one without their help. *eye roll*

Also, how much choice did he have in deciding to be openly transgender? Did anyone think he could have tricked people into thinking he was an actual woman?

In any case, J.K. Rowling decided to mock them as only she could:

When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed. https://t.co/jx9zp0hRyU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2024

Naturally, there were reactions:

It takes balls to do what this person achieved JK! — HC (@banbadmen) May 11, 2024

We don't want to know about that.

Come now, Is that any way to talk about a fan? pic.twitter.com/1xxsseZUTU — Will, Who Cares? (@ThatWillWeirdo) May 11, 2024

The mental illness is real pic.twitter.com/gFRjvFNemK — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) May 11, 2024

The pic is cut off on our browser, so if you have trouble reading it, it is a fake Dr. Seuss book entitled 'If you're born with a d—k you're not a chick.'

But but but @jk_rowling they are still straight, white, middle-aged blokes the only difference now is they are pretending to be women. 🙃😉 — Arianna Michaels (@Floetrymovesyou) May 11, 2024

That was kind of her point.

He's not even trying, is he? — Richard (@RedWallPleb) May 11, 2024

To be fair, he has fake mammaries and we’re pretty sure that is a wig. So he's trying, just not very hard.

Clown world



I prefer witches and wizards, tbh. https://t.co/uGX7GzUYKS — Rick Swift (@rickswift) May 11, 2024

Pink whistles change everything. pic.twitter.com/PsYFwkM6Al — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) May 11, 2024

Typical AGP, calling himself a lesbian, while guilting soft-minded people into publicly role-playing with him. pic.twitter.com/4lUibLC9iy — PeachyKeen (@Peachy_K7) May 11, 2024

Of course, ‘she’ is a lesbian.

I think this is probably what people would call an ‘own goal’ in the progress department 🙄 — Neigh Chance (@littledarkhorse) May 11, 2024

That would be a soccer term for accidentally kicking the ball into your team’s goal.

Progress and inclusively, a wig doth not make. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖 ℂ𝕠𝕠𝕡𝕖𝕣 (@SteveACooper) May 11, 2024

Hey, that is a wig and fake bewbs!

Of course, Rowling also got leftist pushback:

So?

What is this kid on abt lmfao. SHE IS LITERALLY A MANAGER AND NOT EVEN PLAYING THE GAME WTFFF https://t.co/oRhrAEOM5D — Athena🏳️‍⚧️(she/her) (@ThatGirlAthena8) May 11, 2024

Contemplate what her point might be a little longer.

Finally, we get this:

Wouldn’t want to fight “Lucy” , looks like he has done a life sentence in Dartmoor . https://t.co/0ukzJLuINB — Mosley’s Ghost (@1nc06nito_) May 11, 2024

*laughs*