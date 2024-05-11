White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of the Call With Netanyahu

As you all know, "Genocide Joe" Biden buckled under the pressure of his radical base a while ago and started to do everything it could to convince Benjamin Netanyahu to "tone it down" a bit in Gaza and wrap things up in a matter of weeks, and not months — certainly not past the U.S. elections. The sight of Israel winning a war that Hamas started was too much for some people.

Biden went on CNN this week and told Erin Burnett if Israel invades the city of Rafah, the U.S. will stop supplying it with artillery shells, bombs for fighter jets, and other offensive weapons. Never mind that Hamas has been firing rockets out of Rafah.

Biden made that clear on TV this week, but the New York Times reports that Biden threatened to withhold aid from Israel back in February during a call with Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House reportedly kept that bit out of the official readout of the call "to try to avoid a public blowup."

Biden privately threatened to rethink his support for the war in a private call with Netanyahu in February, two months before doing so publicly, but the White House didn't put it into the readout of the call to try to avoid a public blowup. https://t.co/zPytMW5glq — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 11, 2024

"Didn't put it into the readout of the call."

Remember when Trump hid a readout from a phone call with a foreign leader and it was a two year news story with multiple “whistleblowers?”



Weird how things change. https://t.co/ux9zdEIGZy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 11, 2024

Surely the Vindmans are outraged https://t.co/juGEx0o6q1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 11, 2024





Israel should do what it must, over the appalling, selfish objections of this feeble shell of a man — who deserves to lose the campaign he’s betraying an ally to try to salvage. https://t.co/L7SVSYBfXn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 11, 2024

This is becoming a trend. We didn’t get an honest readout of the Xi meeting in San Francisco either. https://t.co/pIjbMNlMz3 — James Hewitt (@JamesOHewitt) May 11, 2024

Biden ran explicitly on “restoring norms because the other guy is dangerous.”



Since he was elected he’s thrown out any concern for norms and seems dead-set on proving himself to be just as dangerous as they say Trump is. https://t.co/42pmw5YPXS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 11, 2024

Remember when this was an impeachable crime ? https://t.co/qZ02xoKjok pic.twitter.com/qMEq0U1ttM — Runyonesque (@Runyonesque3) May 11, 2024

This is normal for the left by now. Deny facts. Change the record. Gaslight. Lie, lie, and lie some more to cover their own incompetence and stupidity. They are very dangerous people right now. https://t.co/rSg5QKXDvl — Bob (@Bobsquestions) May 11, 2024

So the White House just straight up hid a critical national security move by the president? NICE! https://t.co/B0xvl3nkZ8 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) May 11, 2024

Yet another example of the White House misleading the public on Biden’s readouts with foreign leaders. https://t.co/YpUivPVG0p — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 11, 2024

Where’s the outrage? Where’s Vindman & Ciaramella with their denunciation?



“White House didn’t put it into the readout..”



Liars & frauds.. https://t.co/6KrObCdijG — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) May 11, 2024

Eric Ciaramella? Who's that? Is that the man some say was the "whistleblower" whose name couldn't be revealed?

Nothing says strong leadership like hiding decisions from the public because you're scared of what they might say. https://t.co/K3uKPcLLhL — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 11, 2024

Democracy in danger! — JWF (@JammieWF) May 11, 2024

Most transparent administration in history — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 11, 2024

Why didn't somebody blow the whistle on this?

As we reported earlier this week, the White House apparently thinks Hamas has suffered enough.

The White House indicates that it has taken the far-reaching step of threatening to withhold aid from Israel at this stage in the war because it feels that Hamas has been significantly depleted. (1/5) — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) May 9, 2024

Israel will finish the job with or without U.S. military aid, which Biden just approved. The U.S. was delaying the sale of precision bombs "to send a message to Israel," a source told Politico.

