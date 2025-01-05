MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Rick Scott Lists 8 Names the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan....
Democrats Whine-Fest Against Clarence Thomas Ends in Epic 'Womp-Womp' Defeat
'Should Be on the Floor This Week': Hugh Hewitt Spells Out Upcoming Legislative...

EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 05, 2025
Twitter

Almost five years ago, the actual insurrectionists in the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), tried their hand at seceding from America.

They built up walls and even tried their hands at farming.

Advertisement

But this was their 'farm': some poor dirt on top of cardboard. Anyone who has had a hobby garden in their backyard knows that's not how it works.

Yet the Left persists in their gross ignorance of how the world really works. So when this stumbled across this writer's timeline, she had to snatch it up and write about it, because WOW: 

This was absolutely written by someone with a useless degree in Gender Studies who hasn't grown so much as a houseplant.

Farming is hard work.

Farming requires technical, biological, and botanical knowledge.

Farming is literally what keeps food in the stores and on our tables.

We would STARVE without competent farmers.

But if this Lefty wants to try it, good luck.

There is no one more ignorant and stupid than a Leftist with an advanced degree.

Recommended

MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So much can go wrong.

It did not go well for South Africa.

They also think they'd continue working a cushy office job under the socialist regime they want to install.

Nope.

They'd be in a factory, a mine, or a farm field.

This wouldn't feed one person.

That's all that is.

It really is funny, because Emily knows:

Advertisement

We'd love to see the Lefty who posted this try to run a small urban farm.

Because most people don't like the idea of starving to death.

To Lefties, 6-9 million deaths would be a feature, not a bug.

So would we.

Tags: FOOD LEFTIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder
Amy Curtis
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Funded SUV
Amy Curtis
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered by Dobbs Leak
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan. 6, Trump, and His Supporters
Sam J.
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame Voters for Dems Election Defeat
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder Amy Curtis
Advertisement