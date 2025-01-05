EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do

Almost five years ago, the actual insurrectionists in the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), tried their hand at seceding from America.

They built up walls and even tried their hands at farming.

But this was their 'farm': some poor dirt on top of cardboard. Anyone who has had a hobby garden in their backyard knows that's not how it works.

Yet the Left persists in their gross ignorance of how the world really works. So when this stumbled across this writer's timeline, she had to snatch it up and write about it, because WOW:

Not a strawman argument, this is what they believe, in their own words. pic.twitter.com/GkZOmSLnTK — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) January 5, 2025

This was absolutely written by someone with a useless degree in Gender Studies who hasn't grown so much as a houseplant.

Farming is hard work.

Farming requires technical, biological, and botanical knowledge.

Farming is literally what keeps food in the stores and on our tables.

We would STARVE without competent farmers.

But if this Lefty wants to try it, good luck.

Out-of-touch coastal liberals who think they're smart because they went into debt for a worthless degree in communications have no idea just how complicated modern industrial farming is or how much you really need to know your s**t to be good at it.https://t.co/UynWWcvJmH — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) January 5, 2025

There is no one more ignorant and stupid than a Leftist with an advanced degree.

The weather is bad and the crops do poorly and you get a bad price for your crop. The weather is awesome and your crop does great -- but so does everyone else's -- and you get a bad price for your crop.

Most people who think it "just takes a few google searches" are in the… — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) January 5, 2025

So much can go wrong.

Yes, ask S. Africa how that went for them. Growing food is hard. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) January 5, 2025

It did not go well for South Africa.

And this is why, every single time, without fail, that farmer's land gets confiscated for the "good of the people", mass starvation occurs.



They honestly think this, and think it while working from a job where they sit 8-10 hours a day in a chair and cant keep a succulent alive. — Shadow of a Doubt (@Shadow_ofaDoubt) January 5, 2025

They also think they'd continue working a cushy office job under the socialist regime they want to install.

Nope.

They'd be in a factory, a mine, or a farm field.

During the 2020 riots, far left militants illegally occupied a chunk of Seattle, calling it CHAZ.



One of the things they did (aside from extorting local business owners like a soy-filled Capone and murdering two black teenagers) was trying to farm themselves.



It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/bSRdItCBxt — Mikhail J Clive || Steampunk Author 🚂📚 (@Tyras_Mikhail) January 5, 2025

This wouldn't feed one person.

"not because they have some highly specialized skills"



I'll take "insanely ignorant things city folk say" for $500, Alex. https://t.co/LHruP6gs4i — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 5, 2025

That's all that is.

It really is funny, because Emily knows:

This is my favorite post in the history of ever, especially since I read this right after dumping the chicken water heater on myself twice trying to refill it in the rain https://t.co/9A39xNK7JM — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 5, 2025

We'd love to see the Lefty who posted this try to run a small urban farm.

I don't know anything about Reddit or wherever this is from, but "[deleted] -8 points" would seem to suggest that this is not a wildly popular position https://t.co/XS3xnv4aUP — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 5, 2025

Because most people don't like the idea of starving to death.

I seem to recall the old Soviet Union tried a similar approach to the one this poster recommends, and it led to mass starvation (the Holodomor), with 6-9 million deaths.https://t.co/wOOIyMqm45 — Dr. N.R. Luke (@_LukeCSkywalker) January 5, 2025

To Lefties, 6-9 million deaths would be a feature, not a bug.

Hahahaha I would pay such good money to see them try. https://t.co/cnEXD3UWcl — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) January 5, 2025

So would we.