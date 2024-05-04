OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day'...
Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious
The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
Joe Biden and Karine Jean Pierre Drag the 'Star Wars' Guy to a...
Mike Johnson vs MTG, Frat Bro Revolution, Time Magazine Meltdown!
KJP Assigns Blame for What Will Happen to the Middle Class If Biden...
Vile Georgetown Professor Calls Byron Donalds an 'Uncle Tom' in a Repugnant Scene
This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It...
BREAKING: Congressman Henry Cuellar Indicted for Allegedly Taking Bribes from a Foreign Co...
Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditio...
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak...
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud

Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us' Unlike Biden

Doug P.  |  9:15 AM on May 04, 2024
meme

The Biden reelection campaign might have record low approval numbers for this point in a presidential first term, but the one thing they do have going for them is the continued support of liberal celebs who haven't been hit as hard by "Bidenomics" as many others. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, amid a bad economy, open borders and while there are still U.S. citizens being held hostage in Gaza, Biden took a meeting with... Mark Hamill

Meanwhile, if the TVs in the Biden White House were tuned into MSNBC, they would have also been happy to see another actor, Jeff Daniels, expressing his support for Biden. Or, more specifically, his lack of support for Trump and what Daniels claims is a lack of respect for flyover state voters: 

Here's what we heard: "'We're better than' voting against a s****y economy, open borders, weak foreign policy and higher taxes just because I don't like the other guy and have enough money so it's not affecting me a whole lot yet."

Nice try, but no thanks.

Recommended

OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day' Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

More Democrat projection is the order of the day.

Yeah, if Daniels wants to talk about politicians who "talk down to" and demonize millions of voters he should look no further than the guy he's supporting:

Also, "Trump lies to us," said Daniels. Legit LOL for that one!

Every time the Left makes claims about Trump they're talking about Biden, and this was yet another example of that.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day' Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious
justmindy
This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)
Doug P.
KJP Assigns Blame for What Will Happen to the Middle Class If Biden Lets Trump's Tax Cuts Expire
Doug P.
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day' Tweet Grateful Calvin
Advertisement