Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us' Unlike Biden

The Biden reelection campaign might have record low approval numbers for this point in a presidential first term, but the one thing they do have going for them is the continued support of liberal celebs who haven't been hit as hard by "Bidenomics" as many others.

Yesterday, amid a bad economy, open borders and while there are still U.S. citizens being held hostage in Gaza, Biden took a meeting with... Mark Hamill.

Meanwhile, if the TVs in the Biden White House were tuned into MSNBC, they would have also been happy to see another actor, Jeff Daniels, expressing his support for Biden. Or, more specifically, his lack of support for Trump and what Daniels claims is a lack of respect for flyover state voters:

"I'm cautiously optimistic that the people in the middle, the people in states like Michigan, are gonna go, you know what, we're better than this...," Jeff Daniels on voters in his home state and why he says "[Trump] talks down to us; he talks past us." pic.twitter.com/HkcZCeje5Q — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 3, 2024

Here's what we heard: "'We're better than' voting against a s****y economy, open borders, weak foreign policy and higher taxes just because I don't like the other guy and have enough money so it's not affecting me a whole lot yet."

Nice try, but no thanks.

More Democrat projection is the order of the day.

Yeah, if Daniels wants to talk about politicians who "talk down to" and demonize millions of voters he should look no further than the guy he's supporting:

Also, "Trump lies to us," said Daniels. Legit LOL for that one!

BIDEN'S FICTIONAL RESUME: It takes an entire segment to thoroughly debunk the complete and total lies Biden has told about his life and background pic.twitter.com/nSRt9BjamX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

Every time the Left makes claims about Trump they're talking about Biden, and this was yet another example of that.