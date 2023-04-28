Dangit, we hate when we miss an obvious ‘gimme’ on Twitter, and basically anything from Liz Cheney is low-hanging fruit and a good write-up for us. Seems way back on April 24, Liz tweeted about Tucker Carlson being ‘out’ at Fox News. And she was quite happy about it.

We suppose since he had the goods on her and the J6 Committee she was all too happy to see him go.

Although McCarthy gave the footage to Tucker, not Fox News, but that’s another story.

Tucker MAY have walked, we all know Liz was FIRED … by thousands of people.

Lady? That’s no lady.

Ain’t it, though?

Not even close.

Thinking Liz might want to avoid talking or tweeting about anyone ELSE being ‘let go’, getting ‘fired’, or ‘being out.’

***

***

