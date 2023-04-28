Dangit, we hate when we miss an obvious ‘gimme’ on Twitter, and basically anything from Liz Cheney is low-hanging fruit and a good write-up for us. Seems way back on April 24, Liz tweeted about Tucker Carlson being ‘out’ at Fox News. And she was quite happy about it.

We suppose since he had the goods on her and the J6 Committee she was all too happy to see him go.

Although McCarthy gave the footage to Tucker, not Fox News, but that’s another story.

After all Tucker’s lies and defamation, it’s about time. https://t.co/RMTytoy1WL — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 24, 2023

Tucker MAY have walked, we all know Liz was FIRED … by thousands of people.

I do believe you were fired lady. What lies and defamation? You rode on your dad’s name and you still got fired. Tucker doesn’t lie but you do. — Jordan, Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) April 24, 2023

Lady? That’s no lady.

Says the irrelevant twit who got destroyed at the ballot box. — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished Fellow of Shankapotomi (@click4mrh) April 24, 2023

Ironic coming from you — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) April 24, 2023

Ain’t it, though?

Of all the people to talk about lies and defamation. — Biden the Election Stealer (@morrismd1918) April 24, 2023

Tucker told the truth. You’re the liar who dragged patriots through hell for the sake of primetime programming and pushing a Marxist narrative—and that makes you a traitor to your own party. Leftists may have ousted Tucker, but conservative voters gave you the massive boot. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 25, 2023

Such bitter grapes, Liz. You should worry more about the fact nobody in Wyoming voted for you because they could see that you're a fraud. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) April 24, 2023

Lol, how’s your career going Liz? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 24, 2023

Weren't you fired? Run along — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 24, 2023

You realize Tucker's reach and impact will now be bigger than ever, right? Oh, dear. You don't. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) April 24, 2023

He can't hold a candle to the defamation and destruction you helped to orchestrate. — Baby It's Gold Outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) April 25, 2023

Not even close.

Thinking Liz might want to avoid talking or tweeting about anyone ELSE being ‘let go’, getting ‘fired’, or ‘being out.’

***

