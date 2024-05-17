VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the Memes Won

Michael Cohen's Demise, Harrison Butker's Redemption, Congressional Cat-Fight!
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on May 17, 2024
Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections via AP

If you're a golf fan, you already know that the annual PGA Championship is taking place this weekend at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. And you also know that two-time Masters champion and current number one-ranked player in the world Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to take home the Wanamaker trophy this year. 

If you are not a golf fan, you probably learned the name Scottie Scheffler this morning for a WHOOOOOLE different reason. 

The details of this story start with a tragedy, unfortunately. Early in the morning, before dawn, a worker was hit and killed by a shuttle bus in front of Valhalla Golf Club. Accordingly, the police cordoned off the area around the accident. 

That's when Scheffler entered the picture. The New York Post had additional details: 

The 27-year-old pro was booked and processed at 7:28 a.m. ET into metro corrections on four charges — second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic, according to ESPN. 

Scheffler was arrested 'after refusing to stop at a traffic barricade trying to get into Valhalla. That traffic barricade was set up after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus,' a reporter for WDRB, a local Louisville outlet, wrote on X.

The assault of a police officer turned out to be Scheffler refusing to stop as instructed and continuing to drive while the officer was attached to his vehicle (the officer only suffered minor injuries, according to reports).

ESPN's Jeff Darlington posted video of Scheffler's arrest on Twitter: 

Scheffler was released in time to play his second round at the PGA today, but there's no word yet about when he will have to appear in court regarding the charges against him. He did release a statement about the incident, indicating his regret and that he was just confused by the whole situation: 

'This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.'

In the end, Scheffler will probably only face a minor punishment. 

But that's not why we're here today. Twitter being Twitter, the arrest and booking of Scheffler offered no shortage of hilarious memes and media clips. 

Here are some of our favorites: 

Rory McIlroy is another tournament favorite, but there's no truth to the rumors that McIlroy shouted at police officers, 'Look out. He's got a gun.'

LOL. 'Prison Scottie' for the win. 

His entrance music on the first tee was changed to Public Enemy's 'F--- Tha Police.'

Tiger has his own not-so-great history with driving a car, that's for sure. 

Straight to prison. 

Some people felt bad for the police when they realized who exactly it was that they arrested. 

The poor police chief. And who can blame him, considering Scheffler's fan base? 

Some thought that Scheffler should -- no pun intended -- steer into the skid. 

That would be legendary. 

We can't lie. We just spit-laughed there. 

T.J. HOOKER. YES. 

Oh, there were plenty of O.J. memes. We knew those were coming. 

Too soon? 

And then some more people had fun with the name of the golf course where the PGA is being played this year. 

We witness you, Scottie. 

Awww, we miss when The Simpsons used to be the funniest show on television and not a woke cringe-fest. 

PA-POW. 

LOL. Let's hope that movie is even half as funny as the original. 

What is going ON with professional golfers these days? 

But we know at least one person who had bet against Scheffler to win the PGA: 

Comfortably Smug must have put his money on Xander Schauffele.

Maybe the funniest tweet of all, however, came from Twitchy's favorite anti-Communist, Jesse Kelly. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. He does kind of look like you though, Jesse.

And we're both dead and done. 

For the record, after his arrest this morning, Scheffler shot a 5-under 66 in his second round. At the time of this writing, he was in second place at the PGA Championship heading into the final two rounds this weekend. 

