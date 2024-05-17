VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the Memes Won

If you're a golf fan, you already know that the annual PGA Championship is taking place this weekend at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. And you also know that two-time Masters champion and current number one-ranked player in the world Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to take home the Wanamaker trophy this year.

If you are not a golf fan, you probably learned the name Scottie Scheffler this morning for a WHOOOOOLE different reason.

Scottie Scheffler charged with assault of a police officer in PGA Championship mess https://t.co/yad0EVLb2r pic.twitter.com/MPwxPRUB0r — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2024

The details of this story start with a tragedy, unfortunately. Early in the morning, before dawn, a worker was hit and killed by a shuttle bus in front of Valhalla Golf Club. Accordingly, the police cordoned off the area around the accident.

That's when Scheffler entered the picture. The New York Post had additional details:

The 27-year-old pro was booked and processed at 7:28 a.m. ET into metro corrections on four charges — second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic, according to ESPN.



Scheffler was arrested 'after refusing to stop at a traffic barricade trying to get into Valhalla. That traffic barricade was set up after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus,' a reporter for WDRB, a local Louisville outlet, wrote on X.

The assault of a police officer turned out to be Scheffler refusing to stop as instructed and continuing to drive while the officer was attached to his vehicle (the officer only suffered minor injuries, according to reports).

ESPN's Jeff Darlington posted video of Scheffler's arrest on Twitter:

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Scheffler was released in time to play his second round at the PGA today, but there's no word yet about when he will have to appear in court regarding the charges against him. He did release a statement about the incident, indicating his regret and that he was just confused by the whole situation:

'This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.'

In the end, Scheffler will probably only face a minor punishment.

But that's not why we're here today. Twitter being Twitter, the arrest and booking of Scheffler offered no shortage of hilarious memes and media clips.

Here are some of our favorites:

Rory driving past Scottie Scheffler this morning pic.twitter.com/dVhDBDpN4p — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 17, 2024

Rory McIlroy is another tournament favorite, but there's no truth to the rumors that McIlroy shouted at police officers, 'Look out. He's got a gun.'

Scottie Scheffler when he gets to the clubhouse at Valhalla pic.twitter.com/zYOemWFHWv — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) May 17, 2024

LOL. 'Prison Scottie' for the win.

Scottie Scheffler’s entrance on the first tee pic.twitter.com/NurcqLuPTe — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 17, 2024

His entrance music on the first tee was changed to Public Enemy's 'F--- Tha Police.'

Tiger Woods picking up Scottie Scheffler from the Louisville Police Department #freescottie pic.twitter.com/Ax6metdSyg — RGF (@rgfray1) May 17, 2024

Tiger has his own not-so-great history with driving a car, that's for sure.

The only way to keep Scottie Scheffler from winning a major championship. pic.twitter.com/tgyXF3hAil — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 17, 2024

Straight to prison.

Scottie Scheffler returning to the PGA Championship after making bail pic.twitter.com/XriYOKMA9w — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler going from jail to the first tee: pic.twitter.com/PsJaoWnyro — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) May 17, 2024

Some people felt bad for the police when they realized who exactly it was that they arrested.

That Louisville police officer learning who Scottie Scheffler is pic.twitter.com/T3fmelca9v — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) May 17, 2024

LMPD Chief when he gets that phone call first thing in the morning pic.twitter.com/0x9j805YEa — Spark Maker (@SparkMaker3) May 17, 2024

The poor police chief. And who can blame him, considering Scheffler's fan base?

White people after Scottie Scheffler is arrested pic.twitter.com/Au0FDSmisT — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 17, 2024

Some thought that Scheffler should -- no pun intended -- steer into the skid.

Scottie Scheffler has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever on Sunday pic.twitter.com/nd5XMPeu63 — Drew (@DR3Wheels) May 17, 2024

That would be legendary.

EXCLUSIVE: New footage of the scene as Scottie Scheffler tried to get to work today. pic.twitter.com/2bh8f4L6LZ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 17, 2024

We can't lie. We just spit-laughed there.

BREAKING: Exclusive footage of Scottie Scheffler being detained this morning. pic.twitter.com/Iuwc1JA1fu — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 17, 2024

T.J. HOOKER. YES.

Tiger driving Scottie Scheffler to Valhalla this morning: https://t.co/0D0NmMtxME pic.twitter.com/iO0VNiogPB — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 17, 2024

Oh, there were plenty of O.J. memes. We knew those were coming.

I remember the last time an innocent athlete was hassled by the cops for driving where they thought he shouldn’t https://t.co/VhI0KGHF8L pic.twitter.com/wYa6XcCucx — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 17, 2024

Too soon?

And then some more people had fun with the name of the golf course where the PGA is being played this year.

New image of Scottie Scheffler being released from detention. pic.twitter.com/zgZjnw1F2p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 17, 2024

We witness you, Scottie.

I've obtained footage of Scottie Scheffler getting arrested pic.twitter.com/STHjMgTF8U — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) May 17, 2024

Awww, we miss when The Simpsons used to be the funniest show on television and not a woke cringe-fest.

Louisville officer calling his boss after arresting Scottie Scheffler pic.twitter.com/Mx8LpHnvF3 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler busting out of prison today to shoot a 66 pic.twitter.com/UJNE4zXy5y — Jon Kelly (@JonKellyDFS) May 17, 2024

PA-POW.

Adam Sandler and the Happy Gilmore 2 writers watching the Scottie Scheffler situation unfold: pic.twitter.com/gFd5ym8Bcj — Dylan Chappine (@dylanchappine) May 17, 2024

LOL. Let's hope that movie is even half as funny as the original.

there’s only one man in Kentucky who could have gotten Scottie Scheffler out that quickly pic.twitter.com/gvobdl8C6q — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) May 17, 2024

I'm putting together a crew pic.twitter.com/Xohe5YXqSF — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) May 17, 2024

What is going ON with professional golfers these days?

But we know at least one person who had bet against Scheffler to win the PGA:

He should be thrown in prison for life for this https://t.co/KXklEas64r — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 17, 2024

Comfortably Smug must have put his money on Xander Schauffele.

Maybe the funniest tweet of all, however, came from Twitchy's favorite anti-Communist, Jesse Kelly.

Please stop CCing me on this. This looks nothing like me! https://t.co/J6HhByTeKq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 17, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. He does kind of look like you though, Jesse.

And we're both dead and done.

For the record, after his arrest this morning, Scheffler shot a 5-under 66 in his second round. At the time of this writing, he was in second place at the PGA Championship heading into the final two rounds this weekend.